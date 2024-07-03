iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd Share Price

31.44
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31.44
  • Day's High31.44
  • 52 Wk High33.79
  • Prev. Close31.44
  • Day's Low31.44
  • 52 Wk Low 9.43
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.67
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

31.44

Prev. Close

31.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

31.44

Day's Low

31.44

52 Week's High

33.79

52 Week's Low

9.43

Book Value

12.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.85%

Non-Promoter- 35.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.8

0.66

0.81

0.97

Net Worth

3.8

3.66

3.81

3.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.08

0.82

1.52

1.07

yoy growth (%)

-89.78

-46.18

41.58

2.76

Raw materials

0

-0.39

-1

-0.71

As % of sales

0

47.97

65.7

66.88

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.21

-0.18

-0.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

0.07

0.18

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

0

-0.02

-0.04

-0.01

Working capital

-0.08

0.12

0.09

0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-89.78

-46.18

41.58

2.76

Op profit growth

-294.1

-7,087.5

-101.27

-5.03

EBIT growth

-201.31

-59.19

303.3

-11.36

Net profit growth

-241.94

-59.49

331.94

-9.52

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

T Ashok Raj

Director & CFO

M Sunita

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bela Parakh

Independent Director

Nihal Chand

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in May 92 at Chennai, Gyan Developers Limited was converted into a public limited company in Mar.94. The Company was promoted by Gouthamchand, Ashok Raj and Sampath Raj Jain. Presently, the Company is engaged in in developing of residential buildings in Chennai.The Company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance its project of developing houses in various places and to meet the long term working capital requirements of the Company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd share price today?

The Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd is ₹9.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd is 0 and 2.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd is ₹9.43 and ₹33.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd?

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.12%, 3 Years at 76.27%, 1 Year at 249.72%, 6 Month at 104.82%, 3 Month at 94.55% and 1 Month at 33.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.85 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.