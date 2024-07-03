Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹31.44
Prev. Close₹31.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹31.44
Day's Low₹31.44
52 Week's High₹33.79
52 Week's Low₹9.43
Book Value₹12.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.8
0.66
0.81
0.97
Net Worth
3.8
3.66
3.81
3.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.08
0.82
1.52
1.07
yoy growth (%)
-89.78
-46.18
41.58
2.76
Raw materials
0
-0.39
-1
-0.71
As % of sales
0
47.97
65.7
66.88
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.21
-0.18
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
0.07
0.18
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.04
-0.01
Working capital
-0.08
0.12
0.09
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-89.78
-46.18
41.58
2.76
Op profit growth
-294.1
-7,087.5
-101.27
-5.03
EBIT growth
-201.31
-59.19
303.3
-11.36
Net profit growth
-241.94
-59.49
331.94
-9.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
T Ashok Raj
Director & CFO
M Sunita
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bela Parakh
Independent Director
Nihal Chand
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in May 92 at Chennai, Gyan Developers Limited was converted into a public limited company in Mar.94. The Company was promoted by Gouthamchand, Ashok Raj and Sampath Raj Jain. Presently, the Company is engaged in in developing of residential buildings in Chennai.The Company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance its project of developing houses in various places and to meet the long term working capital requirements of the Company.
Read More
The Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd is ₹9.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd is 0 and 2.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd is ₹9.43 and ₹33.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.12%, 3 Years at 76.27%, 1 Year at 249.72%, 6 Month at 104.82%, 3 Month at 94.55% and 1 Month at 33.62%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.