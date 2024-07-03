iifl-logo-icon 1
Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd Company Summary

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in May 92 at Chennai, Gyan Developers Limited was converted into a public limited company in Mar.94. The Company was promoted by Gouthamchand, Ashok Raj and Sampath Raj Jain. Presently, the Company is engaged in in developing of residential buildings in Chennai.The Company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance its project of developing houses in various places and to meet the long term working capital requirements of the Company.

