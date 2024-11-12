Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting - Approval of financial results for quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

GYAN DEVELOPERS & BUILDERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the unaudited results for 30.06.2024 Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

GYAN DEVELOPERS & BUILDERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the results for the year 31.03.2024 We enclose the financial results for the quarter / year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024