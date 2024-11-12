iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd Board Meeting

29.61
(-1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Gyan Developers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting - Approval of financial results for quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
GYAN DEVELOPERS & BUILDERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the unaudited results for 30.06.2024 Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
GYAN DEVELOPERS & BUILDERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the results for the year 31.03.2024 We enclose the financial results for the quarter / year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
GYAN DEVELOPERS & BUILDERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider the results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 05.02.2024 had considered and approved the unaudited results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

Gyan Developers: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.