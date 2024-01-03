H.M. Electro Mech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.09
14.08
8.07
5.49
Net Worth
32.09
24.08
18.07
15.49
Minority Interest
Debt
12.25
6.4
0.18
1.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
44.34
30.48
18.25
17.01
Fixed Assets
0.33
0.35
0.44
0.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.66
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.12
0.09
0.09
Networking Capital
43.07
28.05
15.68
15.13
Inventories
23.57
15.39
6.42
0.21
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
28.7
31.32
20.8
18.41
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.6
13.25
14.55
11.11
Sundry Creditors
-22.62
-29.49
-23.42
-12.83
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.18
-2.42
-2.67
-1.77
Cash
0.16
1.97
2.05
1.47
Total Assets
44.35
30.49
18.26
17.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.