Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,503.7
|49.76
|4,83,592.19
|1,993.11
|0.97
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
418.45
|66.45
|85,068.82
|302.51
|0.52
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
52.94
|38.2
|31,608.13
|159.89
|0.57
|993.75
|16.12
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.12
|51.04
|24,942.6
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
K E C International Ltd
KEC
874.4
|104.06
|23,657.19
|58.15
|0.43
|4,483.84
|185.72
No Record Found
