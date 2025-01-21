Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.09
14.08
8.07
5.49
Net Worth
32.09
24.08
18.07
15.49
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,503.7
|49.76
|4,83,592.19
|1,993.11
|0.97
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
418.45
|66.45
|85,068.82
|302.51
|0.52
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
52.94
|38.2
|31,608.13
|159.89
|0.57
|993.75
|16.12
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.12
|51.04
|24,942.6
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
K E C International Ltd
KEC
874.4
|104.06
|23,657.19
|58.15
|0.43
|4,483.84
|185.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dipak Padmakant Pandya
Whole Time Director
Mahendra Ramabhai Patel
Whole Time Director
Mita Dipak Pandya
Independent Director
Bhavisha Kunal Chauhan
Independent Director
Aayush Kamleshbhai Shah
Non Executive Director
Harshal Mahendra Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chetankumar Hiralal Solanki
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by H.M. Electro Mech Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The H.M. Electro Mech Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of H.M. Electro Mech Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 23 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of H.M. Electro Mech Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 23 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a H.M. Electro Mech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of H.M. Electro Mech Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 23 Jan ‘25
H.M. Electro Mech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.