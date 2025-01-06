iifl-logo-icon 1
Halder Venture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

712.95
(3.51%)
Jan 6, 2025

Halder Venture FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.05

0.33

0.06

0.36

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.08

-0.11

0

Tax paid

0.01

-0.1

-0.03

-0.09

Working capital

-2.14

-0.44

-0.21

2.27

Other operating items

Operating

-2.14

-0.29

-0.28

2.53

Capital expenditure

0.01

0

0.44

0

Free cash flow

-2.13

-0.29

0.15

2.53

Equity raised

0.91

0.45

0.38

-0.15

Investing

0

0.88

0

0

Financing

-2.22

4.35

4.16

2.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.43

5.39

4.69

4.45

