Halder Venture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.05
0.33
0.06
0.36
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.08
-0.11
0
Tax paid
0.01
-0.1
-0.03
-0.09
Working capital
-2.14
-0.44
-0.21
2.27
Other operating items
Operating
-2.14
-0.29
-0.28
2.53
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0.44
0
Free cash flow
-2.13
-0.29
0.15
2.53
Equity raised
0.91
0.45
0.38
-0.15
Investing
0
0.88
0
0
Financing
-2.22
4.35
4.16
2.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.43
5.39
4.69
4.45
No Record Found
