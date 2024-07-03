iifl-logo-icon 1
Halder Venture Ltd Share Price

712.95
(3.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:18:00 PM

  • Open719.8
  • Day's High719.8
  • 52 Wk High958
  • Prev. Close688.8
  • Day's Low678.1
  • 52 Wk Low 214.3
  • Turnover (lac)8.09
  • P/E80
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.81
  • EPS8.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)225.34
  • Div. Yield0.15
Halder Venture Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

719.8

Prev. Close

688.8

Turnover(Lac.)

8.09

Day's High

719.8

Day's Low

678.1

52 Week's High

958

52 Week's Low

214.3

Book Value

19.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

225.34

P/E

80

EPS

8.61

Divi. Yield

0.15

Halder Venture Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Halder Venture Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Halder Venture Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.68%

Non-Promoter- 34.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Halder Venture Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.16

3.16

3.16

3.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.27

1.27

1.04

0.52

Net Worth

5.43

4.43

4.2

3.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

4.57

5.34

5.91

10.08

yoy growth (%)

-14.31

-9.66

-41.36

369.05

Raw materials

-3.19

-4.01

-4.88

-8.59

As % of sales

69.91

75.14

82.63

85.27

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.19

-0.15

-0.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.05

0.33

0.06

0.36

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.08

-0.11

0

Tax paid

0.01

-0.1

-0.03

-0.09

Working capital

-2.14

-0.44

-0.21

2.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.31

-9.66

-41.36

369.05

Op profit growth

-10.44

47.72

-61.79

1,551.55

EBIT growth

-78.42

120.26

-51.2

2,284.85

Net profit growth

-73.7

633.15

-87.92

2,135

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

643.66

364.84

890.51

619.61

288.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

643.66

364.84

890.51

619.61

288.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.26

4.76

12.92

5.11

3.42

Halder Venture Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Halder Venture Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Keshab Kumar Halder

Executive Director & CFO

Prabhat Kumar Haldar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Poulomi Halder

Independent Non Exe. Director

Debasis Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arpita Das

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Halder Venture Ltd

Summary

Halder Venture Limited was formerly known Vineet Engineering & Trading Company Limited, incorporated on July 24, 1982. The Company name was changed from Vineet Engineering & Trading Company Limited to Halder Venture Limited in March, 2015. The Company is engaged into the business activity of trading in rice, including exports with products being Parboiled Rice, Puffed Rice, Rice Bran Oil, De-Oil Rice Bran, Lecithin and Raw Cashew Nut in Cell. In 1924, the inauguration of B.C. Halder Rice and Oil Mills marked the start of a visionary journey, laying the foundation for a legacy of innovation and progress. A change in leadership during the year 1995, drove the transformation of the rice milling business to align with a renewed vision including, the strategic acquisition of Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Private Limited. The establishment of f P. K. Agri Link Private Limited marked the expansion into the oil refinery sector, laying the groundwork for a diversified business portfolio that would fuel the future growth in 2008.In 2011, the Company embarked the expansion into the rice bran oil industry by launching Solvent Extraction Plant for future growth and diversification. It enhanced global presence by extending rice export operations to international markets, forging new trade partnerships,and solidifying a reputation for quality on a worldwide scale in 2013.In 2018, the launch of Odaana rice bran oil and Mustard Oil in West Bengal and Northeast India marked a strategic expansio
Company FAQs

What is the Halder Venture Ltd share price today?

The Halder Venture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹712.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Halder Venture Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Halder Venture Ltd is ₹225.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Halder Venture Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Halder Venture Ltd is 80 and 34.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Halder Venture Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Halder Venture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Halder Venture Ltd is ₹214.3 and ₹958 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Halder Venture Ltd?

Halder Venture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.21%, 3 Years at 4.43%, 1 Year at 127.78%, 6 Month at -4.33%, 3 Month at -16.18% and 1 Month at -21.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Halder Venture Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Halder Venture Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.32 %

