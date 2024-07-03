Summary

Halder Venture Limited was formerly known Vineet Engineering & Trading Company Limited, incorporated on July 24, 1982. The Company name was changed from Vineet Engineering & Trading Company Limited to Halder Venture Limited in March, 2015. The Company is engaged into the business activity of trading in rice, including exports with products being Parboiled Rice, Puffed Rice, Rice Bran Oil, De-Oil Rice Bran, Lecithin and Raw Cashew Nut in Cell. In 1924, the inauguration of B.C. Halder Rice and Oil Mills marked the start of a visionary journey, laying the foundation for a legacy of innovation and progress. A change in leadership during the year 1995, drove the transformation of the rice milling business to align with a renewed vision including, the strategic acquisition of Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Private Limited. The establishment of f P. K. Agri Link Private Limited marked the expansion into the oil refinery sector, laying the groundwork for a diversified business portfolio that would fuel the future growth in 2008.In 2011, the Company embarked the expansion into the rice bran oil industry by launching Solvent Extraction Plant for future growth and diversification. It enhanced global presence by extending rice export operations to international markets, forging new trade partnerships,and solidifying a reputation for quality on a worldwide scale in 2013.In 2018, the launch of Odaana rice bran oil and Mustard Oil in West Bengal and Northeast India marked a strategic expansio

