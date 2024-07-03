SectorTrading
Open₹719.8
Prev. Close₹688.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.09
Day's High₹719.8
Day's Low₹678.1
52 Week's High₹958
52 Week's Low₹214.3
Book Value₹19.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)225.34
P/E80
EPS8.61
Divi. Yield0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.16
3.16
3.16
3.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.27
1.27
1.04
0.52
Net Worth
5.43
4.43
4.2
3.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.57
5.34
5.91
10.08
yoy growth (%)
-14.31
-9.66
-41.36
369.05
Raw materials
-3.19
-4.01
-4.88
-8.59
As % of sales
69.91
75.14
82.63
85.27
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.19
-0.15
-0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.05
0.33
0.06
0.36
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.08
-0.11
0
Tax paid
0.01
-0.1
-0.03
-0.09
Working capital
-2.14
-0.44
-0.21
2.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.31
-9.66
-41.36
369.05
Op profit growth
-10.44
47.72
-61.79
1,551.55
EBIT growth
-78.42
120.26
-51.2
2,284.85
Net profit growth
-73.7
633.15
-87.92
2,135
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
643.66
364.84
890.51
619.61
288.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
643.66
364.84
890.51
619.61
288.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.26
4.76
12.92
5.11
3.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Executive Director & MD
Keshab Kumar Halder
Executive Director & CFO
Prabhat Kumar Haldar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Poulomi Halder
Independent Non Exe. Director
Debasis Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arpita Das
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Halder Venture Ltd
Summary
Halder Venture Limited was formerly known Vineet Engineering & Trading Company Limited, incorporated on July 24, 1982. The Company name was changed from Vineet Engineering & Trading Company Limited to Halder Venture Limited in March, 2015. The Company is engaged into the business activity of trading in rice, including exports with products being Parboiled Rice, Puffed Rice, Rice Bran Oil, De-Oil Rice Bran, Lecithin and Raw Cashew Nut in Cell. In 1924, the inauguration of B.C. Halder Rice and Oil Mills marked the start of a visionary journey, laying the foundation for a legacy of innovation and progress. A change in leadership during the year 1995, drove the transformation of the rice milling business to align with a renewed vision including, the strategic acquisition of Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Private Limited. The establishment of f P. K. Agri Link Private Limited marked the expansion into the oil refinery sector, laying the groundwork for a diversified business portfolio that would fuel the future growth in 2008.In 2011, the Company embarked the expansion into the rice bran oil industry by launching Solvent Extraction Plant for future growth and diversification. It enhanced global presence by extending rice export operations to international markets, forging new trade partnerships,and solidifying a reputation for quality on a worldwide scale in 2013.In 2018, the launch of Odaana rice bran oil and Mustard Oil in West Bengal and Northeast India marked a strategic expansio
The Halder Venture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹712.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Halder Venture Ltd is ₹225.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Halder Venture Ltd is 80 and 34.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Halder Venture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Halder Venture Ltd is ₹214.3 and ₹958 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Halder Venture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.21%, 3 Years at 4.43%, 1 Year at 127.78%, 6 Month at -4.33%, 3 Month at -16.18% and 1 Month at -21.93%.
