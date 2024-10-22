|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Sep 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|COM 22/10/2024 Outcome of NCLT Convened Shareholders Meeting dated 22-10-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
|EGM
|14 Jun 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|Summary of Proceedings of the NCLT Convened Meeting of Halder Venture Ltd held on Friday, June 14, 2024
