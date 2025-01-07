Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.57
5.34
5.91
10.08
yoy growth (%)
-14.31
-9.66
-41.36
369.05
Raw materials
-3.19
-4.01
-4.88
-8.59
As % of sales
69.91
75.14
82.63
85.27
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.19
-0.15
-0.16
As % of sales
4.66
3.57
2.69
1.65
Other costs
-0.97
-0.93
-0.72
-0.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.41
17.44
12.32
9.47
Operating profit
0.18
0.2
0.13
0.36
OPM
4
3.83
2.34
3.59
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.08
-0.11
0
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.2
-0.18
-0.14
Other income
0
0.43
0.22
0.15
Profit before tax
0.05
0.33
0.06
0.36
Taxes
0.01
-0.1
-0.03
-0.09
Tax rate
21.46
-29.89
-50.81
-25.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
0.23
0.03
0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.06
0.23
0.03
0.26
yoy growth (%)
-73.7
633.15
-87.92
2,135
NPM
1.36
4.44
0.54
2.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.