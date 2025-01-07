iifl-logo-icon 1
Halder Venture Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

681.05
(-4.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

4.57

5.34

5.91

10.08

yoy growth (%)

-14.31

-9.66

-41.36

369.05

Raw materials

-3.19

-4.01

-4.88

-8.59

As % of sales

69.91

75.14

82.63

85.27

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.19

-0.15

-0.16

As % of sales

4.66

3.57

2.69

1.65

Other costs

-0.97

-0.93

-0.72

-0.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.41

17.44

12.32

9.47

Operating profit

0.18

0.2

0.13

0.36

OPM

4

3.83

2.34

3.59

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.08

-0.11

0

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.2

-0.18

-0.14

Other income

0

0.43

0.22

0.15

Profit before tax

0.05

0.33

0.06

0.36

Taxes

0.01

-0.1

-0.03

-0.09

Tax rate

21.46

-29.89

-50.81

-25.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

0.23

0.03

0.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.06

0.23

0.03

0.26

yoy growth (%)

-73.7

633.15

-87.92

2,135

NPM

1.36

4.44

0.54

2.66

