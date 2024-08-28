|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Compliance of Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement ) Regulation Intimation of Book Closure and record date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024)
