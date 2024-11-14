Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

The record date for issue of share of Halder Venture Limited to the shareholder of transferor companies as per Approved Scheme of Amalgamation shall be 13-01-2025

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Halder Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and other items as per the agenda of the meeting. Outcome of BM dt 14-11-2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Halder Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30thJune 2024 and other items as per the agenda of the meeting and declaration of final dividend. Declaration of Un -audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 2024 and declaration of final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 15 May 2024

Halder Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and other items as per the agenda of the meeting. The Board at its meeting held today i.e Thursday 30TH May, 2024, which commenced at 05.00 P.M. and concluded at 7.10 P.M. inter alia, considered and approved Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. ln this connection, we enclose herewith the following: (i) Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2024. (ii) Auditor Report on the result issued by the Auditor of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (Standalone & Consolidated). (iii) Declaration for Audit Report on the Standalone & Consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, do not contain any modified opinion Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

The Company has at its Board of Directors meeting held on 16.04.2024 appointed M/s Rekha Goenka & Associates as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company vide its appointment letter dated 16.04.2024. Further M/s Manoj Shaw & Co. resigned as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company vide its resignation letter dated 16.04.2024. The disclosure required under Regulation 30 read with the SEBI circulars is enclosed herewith.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024