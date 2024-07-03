Haldyn Glass Ltd Summary

Haldyn Glass Limited was initially incorporated as Haldyn Glass Gujarat Limited on April 25, 1991, which subsequently changed the name to the present name Haldyn Glass Limited effective on December 12, 2011. Haldyn Glass is a major player in the glass container industry. The Company works a plant in Gujarat to produce clear glass containers with an furnace capacity of 160 TPD. The Companys locational advantage gives it an competitive edge with substantial savings in freight cost of raw material and natural gas. This advantage comes by plants proximity to the mines in Gujarat and Rajasthan and Gasfields of ONGC. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing quality glass bottles and containers for various segments of industry, mainly alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, food, personal care and homecare.HGGL began in 1995 with commencing of commercial production in its new 130 tpd new grass-root plant. Once this new plant is operational the Group associate company HGL discontinued the manufacture of amber glass bottles at its plant in Goregaon, Bombay.HGGL has been handed over the established customer base of HGL, the promoter company. Its customer base includes major pharmaceutical and brewery companies like Glaxo India, Burroughs Welcome, Parke-Davis, Raptakos Brett, Cipla, Associated Breweries and Distilleries, Mysore Breweries, etc.HGGL is already catering to other market segments of the Glass Industry like Cosmetics, Ink and Stationery Bottles which will expand its Sales in thse Segments.Company is actively considering establishment of plant for decorative of Glass Bottles at the Gavasad factory. The proposed plant will increase the scope of White Glass Market. Company also planning to convert one I.S Machine from Double Gob to Triple Gob which will increase in production.During 1998-99, HGGL received ISO 9002 certification. As the company could not raise funds for Captive Power Plant project,it could not able to commission the same on time.The Companys Joint Venture Company, Haldyn-Heinz Fine Glass Pvt. Ltd. additionally commissioned its decoration plant in March 2018.The Company acquired additional 20 lakhs shares in HHFGPL during FY 2021-22 for Rs 800 lakhs. As a result of the said acquisition, the shareholding of the Company in HHFGPL increased from 50% to 55.59% resulting HHFGPL becoming a subsidiary of the Company in FY 2021-22.In FY 2023-24, Company completed the relining and expansion of one of its furnaces and modernised the other furnace with state-of-the-art inspection and packaging technology.