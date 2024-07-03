Summary

Haldyn Glass Limited was initially incorporated as Haldyn Glass Gujarat Limited on April 25, 1991, which subsequently changed the name to the present name Haldyn Glass Limited effective on December 12, 2011. Haldyn Glass is a major player in the glass container industry. The Company works a plant in Gujarat to produce clear glass containers with an furnace capacity of 160 TPD. The Companys locational advantage gives it an competitive edge with substantial savings in freight cost of raw material and natural gas. This advantage comes by plants proximity to the mines in Gujarat and Rajasthan and Gasfields of ONGC. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing quality glass bottles and containers for various segments of industry, mainly alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, food, personal care and homecare.HGGL began in 1995 with commencing of commercial production in its new 130 tpd new grass-root plant. Once this new plant is operational the Group associate company HGL discontinued the manufacture of amber glass bottles at its plant in Goregaon, Bombay.HGGL has been handed over the established customer base of HGL, the promoter company. Its customer base includes major pharmaceutical and brewery companies like Glaxo India, Burroughs Welcome, Parke-Davis, Raptakos Brett, Cipla, Associated Breweries and Distilleries, Mysore Breweries, etc.HGGL is already catering to other market segments of the Glass Industry like Cosmetics, Ink and Stationery Bottles which will expand

