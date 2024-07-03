SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹150.25
Prev. Close₹151.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.72
Day's High₹153.7
Day's Low₹147.25
52 Week's High₹188.9
52 Week's Low₹118.5
Book Value₹38.65
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)791.49
P/E44.53
EPS3.41
Divi. Yield0.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.38
5.38
5.38
5.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
198.87
182.44
165.86
157.54
Net Worth
204.25
187.82
171.24
162.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
177.89
229.37
165.61
171.73
yoy growth (%)
-22.44
38.49
-3.55
22.09
Raw materials
-49.14
-80.71
-57.77
-54.2
As % of sales
27.62
35.18
34.88
31.56
Employee costs
-20.65
-20
-18.42
-15.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.27
15.39
7.17
17.62
Depreciation
-10.28
-12.93
-10.97
-11.15
Tax paid
-4.25
-4.87
-0.7
-6.37
Working capital
14.18
24.38
3.03
7.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.44
38.49
-3.55
22.09
Op profit growth
-19.47
96.18
-52.5
60.69
EBIT growth
-7.75
116.3
-60.19
53.33
Net profit growth
-4.7
62.55
-42.48
68.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
298.77
319.92
212.76
177.9
229.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
298.77
319.92
212.76
177.9
229.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21
11.35
6.15
4.91
3.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
731.7
|56.72
|17,787.63
|92.72
|0.27
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
547.6
|0
|7,149.9
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
414.25
|70.69
|4,949.19
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
323.5
|31.08
|3,590.85
|24.06
|3.09
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
174.25
|45.98
|1,549.03
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
N D Shetty
Managing Director
Tarun N Shetty
Independent Director
K J Udeshi
Independent Director
Sikander Talwar
Non Executive Director
Rohan Y Ajila
Independent Director
G Padbhanabhan
Independent Director
Ajit Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhruv Mehta
Independent Director
Mona Cheriyan
Reports by Haldyn Glass Ltd
Summary
Haldyn Glass Limited was initially incorporated as Haldyn Glass Gujarat Limited on April 25, 1991, which subsequently changed the name to the present name Haldyn Glass Limited effective on December 12, 2011. Haldyn Glass is a major player in the glass container industry. The Company works a plant in Gujarat to produce clear glass containers with an furnace capacity of 160 TPD. The Companys locational advantage gives it an competitive edge with substantial savings in freight cost of raw material and natural gas. This advantage comes by plants proximity to the mines in Gujarat and Rajasthan and Gasfields of ONGC. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing quality glass bottles and containers for various segments of industry, mainly alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, food, personal care and homecare.HGGL began in 1995 with commencing of commercial production in its new 130 tpd new grass-root plant. Once this new plant is operational the Group associate company HGL discontinued the manufacture of amber glass bottles at its plant in Goregaon, Bombay.HGGL has been handed over the established customer base of HGL, the promoter company. Its customer base includes major pharmaceutical and brewery companies like Glaxo India, Burroughs Welcome, Parke-Davis, Raptakos Brett, Cipla, Associated Breweries and Distilleries, Mysore Breweries, etc.HGGL is already catering to other market segments of the Glass Industry like Cosmetics, Ink and Stationery Bottles which will expand
The Haldyn Glass Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹147.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Haldyn Glass Ltd is ₹791.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Haldyn Glass Ltd is 44.53 and 3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Haldyn Glass Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Haldyn Glass Ltd is ₹118.5 and ₹188.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Haldyn Glass Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.08%, 3 Years at 53.42%, 1 Year at 4.04%, 6 Month at 6.23%, 3 Month at -9.96% and 1 Month at -6.29%.
