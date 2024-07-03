iifl-logo-icon 1
Haldyn Glass Ltd Share Price

147.25
(-3.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:08:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open150.25
  • Day's High153.7
  • 52 Wk High188.9
  • Prev. Close151.85
  • Day's Low147.25
  • 52 Wk Low 118.5
  • Turnover (lac)25.72
  • P/E44.53
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value38.65
  • EPS3.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)791.49
  • Div. Yield0.46
View All Historical Data
Haldyn Glass Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Glass & Glass Products

Open

150.25

Prev. Close

151.85

Turnover(Lac.)

25.72

Day's High

153.7

Day's Low

147.25

52 Week's High

188.9

52 Week's Low

118.5

Book Value

38.65

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

791.49

P/E

44.53

EPS

3.41

Divi. Yield

0.46

Haldyn Glass Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.7

Record Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Haldyn Glass Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Haldyn Glass Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.13%

Non-Promoter- 1.84%

Institutions: 1.84%

Non-Institutions: 40.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Haldyn Glass Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.38

5.38

5.38

5.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

198.87

182.44

165.86

157.54

Net Worth

204.25

187.82

171.24

162.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

177.89

229.37

165.61

171.73

yoy growth (%)

-22.44

38.49

-3.55

22.09

Raw materials

-49.14

-80.71

-57.77

-54.2

As % of sales

27.62

35.18

34.88

31.56

Employee costs

-20.65

-20

-18.42

-15.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.27

15.39

7.17

17.62

Depreciation

-10.28

-12.93

-10.97

-11.15

Tax paid

-4.25

-4.87

-0.7

-6.37

Working capital

14.18

24.38

3.03

7.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.44

38.49

-3.55

22.09

Op profit growth

-19.47

96.18

-52.5

60.69

EBIT growth

-7.75

116.3

-60.19

53.33

Net profit growth

-4.7

62.55

-42.48

68.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

298.77

319.92

212.76

177.9

229.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

298.77

319.92

212.76

177.9

229.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21

11.35

6.15

4.91

3.94

Haldyn Glass Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

731.7

56.7217,787.6392.720.271,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

547.6

07,149.912.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

414.25

70.694,949.1918.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

323.5

31.083,590.8524.063.0990.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

174.25

45.981,549.037.69087.0444.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Haldyn Glass Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

N D Shetty

Managing Director

Tarun N Shetty

Independent Director

K J Udeshi

Independent Director

Sikander Talwar

Non Executive Director

Rohan Y Ajila

Independent Director

G Padbhanabhan

Independent Director

Ajit Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhruv Mehta

Independent Director

Mona Cheriyan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Haldyn Glass Ltd

Summary

Haldyn Glass Limited was initially incorporated as Haldyn Glass Gujarat Limited on April 25, 1991, which subsequently changed the name to the present name Haldyn Glass Limited effective on December 12, 2011. Haldyn Glass is a major player in the glass container industry. The Company works a plant in Gujarat to produce clear glass containers with an furnace capacity of 160 TPD. The Companys locational advantage gives it an competitive edge with substantial savings in freight cost of raw material and natural gas. This advantage comes by plants proximity to the mines in Gujarat and Rajasthan and Gasfields of ONGC. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing quality glass bottles and containers for various segments of industry, mainly alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, food, personal care and homecare.HGGL began in 1995 with commencing of commercial production in its new 130 tpd new grass-root plant. Once this new plant is operational the Group associate company HGL discontinued the manufacture of amber glass bottles at its plant in Goregaon, Bombay.HGGL has been handed over the established customer base of HGL, the promoter company. Its customer base includes major pharmaceutical and brewery companies like Glaxo India, Burroughs Welcome, Parke-Davis, Raptakos Brett, Cipla, Associated Breweries and Distilleries, Mysore Breweries, etc.HGGL is already catering to other market segments of the Glass Industry like Cosmetics, Ink and Stationery Bottles which will expand
Company FAQs

What is the Haldyn Glass Ltd share price today?

The Haldyn Glass Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹147.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Haldyn Glass Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Haldyn Glass Ltd is ₹791.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Haldyn Glass Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Haldyn Glass Ltd is 44.53 and 3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Haldyn Glass Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Haldyn Glass Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Haldyn Glass Ltd is ₹118.5 and ₹188.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Haldyn Glass Ltd?

Haldyn Glass Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.08%, 3 Years at 53.42%, 1 Year at 4.04%, 6 Month at 6.23%, 3 Month at -9.96% and 1 Month at -6.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Haldyn Glass Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Haldyn Glass Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.14 %
Institutions - 1.84 %
Public - 40.02 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

