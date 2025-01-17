Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.44
38.49
-3.55
22.09
Op profit growth
-19.47
96.18
-52.5
60.94
EBIT growth
-7.75
3,779.62
-97.71
48.98
Net profit growth
-9.18
-1,770.62
-104.6
61.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.29
10.87
7.67
15.59
EBIT margin
8.27
6.95
0.24
10.48
Net profit margin
4.21
3.59
-0.29
6.24
RoCE
9.88
11.16
0.28
12.34
RoNW
1.32
1.53
-0.09
2.11
RoA
1.25
1.44
-0.08
1.83
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.87
1.96
0
2
Dividend per share
0.6
0.6
0.3
0.55
Cash EPS
-0.51
-0.87
-2.13
-0.07
Book value per share
26.79
25.82
24.16
24.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.03
9.51
0
22.47
P/CEPS
-61.37
-21.39
-17.69
-563.07
P/B
1.18
0.72
1.56
1.8
EV/EBIDTA
5.56
2.88
17.63
8.22
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-326.62
27.55
Tax payout
-29.78
-31.67
-335.43
-37.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
102.71
70.76
70.25
59.77
Inventory days
47.39
35.4
63.44
66.15
Creditor days
-42.43
-24.19
-21.1
-21.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-33.41
-28.59
-2.04
-19.9
Net debt / equity
-0.22
-0.12
-0.01
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-1.59
-0.67
-0.16
-0.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-27.62
-35.18
-34.88
-31.56
Employee costs
-11.61
-8.72
-11.12
-9.23
Other costs
-49.46
-45.2
-46.31
-43.6
