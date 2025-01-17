iifl-logo-icon 1
Haldyn Glass Ltd Key Ratios

137.05
(-2.25%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Haldyn Glass Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.44

38.49

-3.55

22.09

Op profit growth

-19.47

96.18

-52.5

60.94

EBIT growth

-7.75

3,779.62

-97.71

48.98

Net profit growth

-9.18

-1,770.62

-104.6

61.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.29

10.87

7.67

15.59

EBIT margin

8.27

6.95

0.24

10.48

Net profit margin

4.21

3.59

-0.29

6.24

RoCE

9.88

11.16

0.28

12.34

RoNW

1.32

1.53

-0.09

2.11

RoA

1.25

1.44

-0.08

1.83

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.87

1.96

0

2

Dividend per share

0.6

0.6

0.3

0.55

Cash EPS

-0.51

-0.87

-2.13

-0.07

Book value per share

26.79

25.82

24.16

24.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.03

9.51

0

22.47

P/CEPS

-61.37

-21.39

-17.69

-563.07

P/B

1.18

0.72

1.56

1.8

EV/EBIDTA

5.56

2.88

17.63

8.22

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-326.62

27.55

Tax payout

-29.78

-31.67

-335.43

-37.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

102.71

70.76

70.25

59.77

Inventory days

47.39

35.4

63.44

66.15

Creditor days

-42.43

-24.19

-21.1

-21.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-33.41

-28.59

-2.04

-19.9

Net debt / equity

-0.22

-0.12

-0.01

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

-1.59

-0.67

-0.16

-0.06

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-27.62

-35.18

-34.88

-31.56

Employee costs

-11.61

-8.72

-11.12

-9.23

Other costs

-49.46

-45.2

-46.31

-43.6

QUICKLINKS FOR Haldyn Glass Ltd

