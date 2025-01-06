iifl-logo-icon 1
Haldyn Glass Ltd Cash Flow Statement

144.5
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Haldyn Glass FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.27

15.39

7.17

17.62

Depreciation

-10.28

-12.93

-10.97

-11.15

Tax paid

-4.25

-4.87

-0.7

-6.37

Working capital

14.18

24.38

3.03

7.28

Other operating items

Operating

13.93

21.96

-1.47

7.37

Capital expenditure

2.45

2.8

4.08

-78.49

Free cash flow

16.39

24.76

2.6

-71.11

Equity raised

297.35

271.37

256.11

235.55

Investing

1.32

3.06

9.72

1.83

Financing

4.47

-1.32

1.25

-16.48

Dividends paid

0

1.61

2.95

Net in cash

319.53

297.88

271.29

152.74

