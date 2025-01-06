Haldyn Glass Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.27
15.39
7.17
17.62
Depreciation
-10.28
-12.93
-10.97
-11.15
Tax paid
-4.25
-4.87
-0.7
-6.37
Working capital
14.18
24.38
3.03
7.28
Other operating items
Operating
13.93
21.96
-1.47
7.37
Capital expenditure
2.45
2.8
4.08
-78.49
Free cash flow
16.39
24.76
2.6
-71.11
Equity raised
297.35
271.37
256.11
235.55
Investing
1.32
3.06
9.72
1.83
Financing
4.47
-1.32
1.25
-16.48
Dividends paid
0
1.61
2.95
Net in cash
319.53
297.88
271.29
152.74
