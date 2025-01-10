Haldyn Glass Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.38
5.38
5.38
5.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
198.87
182.44
165.86
157.54
Net Worth
204.25
187.82
171.24
162.92
Minority Interest
Debt
122.94
46.65
12.23
5.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.88
1.62
1.72
3.41
Total Liabilities
344.07
236.09
185.19
172.31
Fixed Assets
249.02
80.05
45.84
45.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
48.32
45.87
46.51
36.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.05
3.89
3.39
3.61
Networking Capital
24.02
80.99
62.95
49.18
Inventories
42.25
21.22
30.63
27.34
Inventory Days
56.09
Sundry Debtors
64.05
59.26
53.14
45.86
Debtor Days
94.09
Other Current Assets
40.17
47.87
15.42
12.13
Sundry Creditors
-46.47
-28.33
-20.97
-20.73
Creditor Days
42.53
Other Current Liabilities
-75.98
-19.03
-15.27
-15.42
Cash
10.67
25.27
26.47
38.06
Total Assets
344.08
236.07
185.16
172.33
