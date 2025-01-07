iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Haldyn Glass Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

144.45
(-0.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Haldyn Glass Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

177.89

229.37

165.61

171.73

yoy growth (%)

-22.44

38.49

-3.55

22.09

Raw materials

-49.14

-80.71

-57.77

-54.2

As % of sales

27.62

35.18

34.88

31.56

Employee costs

-20.65

-20

-18.42

-15.86

As % of sales

11.61

8.72

11.12

9.23

Other costs

-87.99

-103.69

-76.7

-74.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.46

45.2

46.31

43.6

Operating profit

20.09

24.95

12.71

26.77

OPM

11.29

10.87

7.67

15.59

Depreciation

-10.28

-12.93

-10.97

-11.15

Interest expense

-0.44

-0.55

-0.2

-0.9

Other income

4.9

3.93

5.63

2.91

Profit before tax

14.27

15.39

7.17

17.62

Taxes

-4.25

-4.87

-0.7

-6.37

Tax rate

-29.78

-31.67

-9.8

-36.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.02

10.52

6.47

11.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.02

10.52

6.47

11.25

yoy growth (%)

-4.7

62.55

-42.48

68.85

NPM

5.63

4.58

3.9

6.55

Haldyn Glass : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Haldyn Glass Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.