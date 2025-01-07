Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
177.89
229.37
165.61
171.73
yoy growth (%)
-22.44
38.49
-3.55
22.09
Raw materials
-49.14
-80.71
-57.77
-54.2
As % of sales
27.62
35.18
34.88
31.56
Employee costs
-20.65
-20
-18.42
-15.86
As % of sales
11.61
8.72
11.12
9.23
Other costs
-87.99
-103.69
-76.7
-74.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.46
45.2
46.31
43.6
Operating profit
20.09
24.95
12.71
26.77
OPM
11.29
10.87
7.67
15.59
Depreciation
-10.28
-12.93
-10.97
-11.15
Interest expense
-0.44
-0.55
-0.2
-0.9
Other income
4.9
3.93
5.63
2.91
Profit before tax
14.27
15.39
7.17
17.62
Taxes
-4.25
-4.87
-0.7
-6.37
Tax rate
-29.78
-31.67
-9.8
-36.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.02
10.52
6.47
11.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.02
10.52
6.47
11.25
yoy growth (%)
-4.7
62.55
-42.48
68.85
NPM
5.63
4.58
3.9
6.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.