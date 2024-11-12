|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Haldyn Glass Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and the matters incidental thereto Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Haldyn Glass Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Directors Report and Corporate Governance Report for the financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Notice convening 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company and the matters incidental thereto Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Haldyn Glass Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2023 and recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, May 24, 2024 Typographical error in audited financial results for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. April 29, 2024
|Board Meeting
|4 Apr 2024
|4 Apr 2024
|Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of Haldyn Glass Limited held on April 04, 2024
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|28 Jan 2024
|Haldyn Glass Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and the matters incidental thereto Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 05, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
