Haria Apparels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.22
-0.42
0.68
0.96
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.28
-0.3
-0.35
Tax paid
-1.16
-0.09
0.03
0.76
Working capital
0.19
-1.82
0.51
1.57
Other operating items
Operating
-2.37
-2.62
0.92
2.94
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.23
0.15
Free cash flow
-2.37
-2.62
1.15
3.09
Equity raised
-19.98
-18.78
-20.21
-23.68
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.28
0.81
0.63
6.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-19.08
-20.59
-18.43
-13.76
