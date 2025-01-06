iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Haria Apparels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.5
(-0.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Haria Apparels Ltd

Haria Apparels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.22

-0.42

0.68

0.96

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.28

-0.3

-0.35

Tax paid

-1.16

-0.09

0.03

0.76

Working capital

0.19

-1.82

0.51

1.57

Other operating items

Operating

-2.37

-2.62

0.92

2.94

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.23

0.15

Free cash flow

-2.37

-2.62

1.15

3.09

Equity raised

-19.98

-18.78

-20.21

-23.68

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.28

0.81

0.63

6.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-19.08

-20.59

-18.43

-13.76

Haria Apparels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Haria Apparels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.