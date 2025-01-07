iifl-logo-icon 1
Haria Apparels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.78

17.78

10.58

yoy growth (%)

-100

-95.6

68.01

55,683.26

Raw materials

0

-0.75

-17.43

-9.97

As % of sales

0

97.18

98.04

94.19

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.44

-0.58

-0.42

As % of sales

0

57.05

3.26

4.05

Other costs

-0.86

-0.43

-0.59

-0.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

55.33

3.36

3.2

Operating profit

-1.08

-0.85

-0.83

-0.15

OPM

0

-109.57

-4.68

-1.44

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.28

-0.3

-0.35

Interest expense

-0.42

-0.53

-0.93

-0.94

Other income

0.46

1.25

2.75

2.42

Profit before tax

-1.22

-0.42

0.68

0.96

Taxes

-1.16

-0.09

0.03

0.76

Tax rate

95.34

21.79

5.01

79.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.39

-0.51

0.71

1.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.39

-0.51

0.71

1.73

yoy growth (%)

360.66

-172.19

-58.52

-522.61

NPM

0

-66.45

4.04

16.38

