Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.78
17.78
10.58
yoy growth (%)
-100
-95.6
68.01
55,683.26
Raw materials
0
-0.75
-17.43
-9.97
As % of sales
0
97.18
98.04
94.19
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.44
-0.58
-0.42
As % of sales
0
57.05
3.26
4.05
Other costs
-0.86
-0.43
-0.59
-0.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
55.33
3.36
3.2
Operating profit
-1.08
-0.85
-0.83
-0.15
OPM
0
-109.57
-4.68
-1.44
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.28
-0.3
-0.35
Interest expense
-0.42
-0.53
-0.93
-0.94
Other income
0.46
1.25
2.75
2.42
Profit before tax
-1.22
-0.42
0.68
0.96
Taxes
-1.16
-0.09
0.03
0.76
Tax rate
95.34
21.79
5.01
79.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.39
-0.51
0.71
1.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.39
-0.51
0.71
1.73
yoy growth (%)
360.66
-172.19
-58.52
-522.61
NPM
0
-66.45
4.04
16.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.