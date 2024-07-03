SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹5.54
Prev. Close₹5.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.26
Day's High₹5.54
Day's Low₹5.02
52 Week's High₹6.8
52 Week's Low₹4.51
Book Value₹3.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.41
P/E15.39
EPS0.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.29
15.29
15.29
15.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10
-10.89
-12.06
-12.47
Net Worth
5.29
4.4
3.23
2.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.78
17.78
10.58
yoy growth (%)
-100
-95.6
68.01
55,683.26
Raw materials
0
-0.75
-17.43
-9.97
As % of sales
0
97.18
98.04
94.19
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.44
-0.58
-0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.22
-0.42
0.68
0.96
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.28
-0.3
-0.35
Tax paid
-1.16
-0.09
0.03
0.76
Working capital
0.19
-1.82
0.51
1.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-95.6
68.01
55,683.26
Op profit growth
26.53
2.82
443.59
-75.09
EBIT growth
-822.12
-93.18
-15.44
28.87
Net profit growth
360.66
-172.19
-58.52
-522.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,900.45
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,024.2
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,258
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.9
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,515.9
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kantilal L Haria
Independent Director
Nitin V Oza
Joint Managing Director
Utsav Maru
Independent Director
Nehaben Joy Kothari
Independent Director
Sushila Oza
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suraj Shah
Independent Director
Mahesh Premchand Gosrani
Haria Apparels Limited was incorporated on 01 February, 2011. In the year 1956, the founder member of HARIA GROUP Late Shri Lakhamashi Govindji Haria, had started his business of Export of Textiles and Readymade Garments in the name of JAYANTILAL HARAKCHAND AND CO.The Company has been incorporated to carry on the business of manufacturing and exporting of Ready-made Garments and thus to expand Haria Groups presence in this fast growing market segment which has a synergy with Haria Groups existing operations. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Spinning, Weaving and Finished Textiles & Fabric businesses. ]]The products, comprises of Apparels and Clothing, Home furnishings i.e. Cushions and Bedcovers, Napkins, Table linen, Towels etc. Readymade Garments, Uniforms, Athletic Sportswear, Curtain, Knitted, Industrial Fabrics, Accessories and Material Supplies, Promotions Caps, T-shirts, Sportswear and Accessories, Wear For Men, Women and Children, Knitted Garment.
The Haria Apparels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Haria Apparels Ltd is ₹8.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Haria Apparels Ltd is 15.39 and 1.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Haria Apparels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Haria Apparels Ltd is ₹4.51 and ₹6.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Haria Apparels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.28%, 3 Years at 46.00%, 1 Year at 12.15%, 6 Month at 2.97%, 3 Month at -5.14% and 1 Month at 6.74%.
