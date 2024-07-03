iifl-logo-icon 1
Haria Apparels Ltd

Haria Apparels Limited was incorporated on 01 February, 2011. In the year 1956, the founder member of HARIA GROUP Late Shri Lakhamashi Govindji Haria, had started his business of Export of Textiles and Readymade Garments in the name of JAYANTILAL HARAKCHAND AND CO.The Company has been incorporated to carry on the business of manufacturing and exporting of Ready-made Garments and thus to expand Haria Groups presence in this fast growing market segment which has a synergy with Haria Groups existing operations. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Spinning, Weaving and Finished Textiles & Fabric businesses. ]]The products, comprises of Apparels and Clothing, Home furnishings i.e. Cushions and Bedcovers, Napkins, Table linen, Towels etc. Readymade Garments, Uniforms, Athletic Sportswear, Curtain, Knitted, Industrial Fabrics, Accessories and Material Supplies, Promotions Caps, T-shirts, Sportswear and Accessories, Wear For Men, Women and Children, Knitted Garment.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.