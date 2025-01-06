iifl-logo-icon 1
Harish Textile Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

83.9
(-0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Harish Textile Engineers Ltd

Harish Textile FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.77

-0.53

1.33

0.82

Depreciation

-2.09

-2.42

-0.78

-1.16

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.19

-0.38

-0.24

Working capital

5.39

13.64

4.6

-1.59

Other operating items

Operating

5.04

10.48

4.76

-2.17

Capital expenditure

-0.12

26.75

4.2

-5.1

Free cash flow

4.92

37.23

8.96

-7.27

Equity raised

7.99

9.44

9.3

7.18

Investing

0

0

-6.47

0.23

Financing

52.99

24.3

4.44

3.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

65.91

70.98

16.23

3.21

