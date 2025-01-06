Harish Textile Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.77
-0.53
1.33
0.82
Depreciation
-2.09
-2.42
-0.78
-1.16
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.19
-0.38
-0.24
Working capital
5.39
13.64
4.6
-1.59
Other operating items
Operating
5.04
10.48
4.76
-2.17
Capital expenditure
-0.12
26.75
4.2
-5.1
Free cash flow
4.92
37.23
8.96
-7.27
Equity raised
7.99
9.44
9.3
7.18
Investing
0
0
-6.47
0.23
Financing
52.99
24.3
4.44
3.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
65.91
70.98
16.23
3.21
