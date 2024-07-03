Summary

Harish Textile Engineers Limited was incorporated on March 31, 2010. The Company is a manufacturing organization and the leading producers of textile processing and finishing machinery in India. The Company has manufacturing facilities spread over 75,000 square feet in Umbergam, and another 65,000 square feet in Bhilad, Gujarat. The Company is engaged in production of non-woven fabrics used mainly for auto interiors and filtration and hygiene segments at the plant in Umbergam which has factory building of approx. 65,000/- square feet and is also engaged in production of polyester staple fibre by recycling pet bottle and waste polyester, at its plant in Gondhe, Nashik. The Company operates in the business of trading non-ferrous metals.The Company acquired product and domain expertise in all the products manufactured. The Company has excellent technical and design team that can take up projects even for non-textile applications. The PSF business is environmental friendly green business as it recycles Pet Bottles and Other Polyester Scrap into PSF. The Company has wide range of products in Non-Woven Business which caters to a wide range of clients. Apart from this, the PSF and Non-woven products of Company are well known and respected for their highest quality standards.Effective from April 1, 2019, the Non-Woven and PSF businesses were integrated with the Company.The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench on August 09, 2018 passed an order for approving the Scheme of Arra

Read More