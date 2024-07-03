iifl-logo-icon 1
Harish Textile Engineers Ltd Share Price

83
(-1.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:00:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open84.04
  • Day's High86.45
  • 52 Wk High102.6
  • Prev. Close84.46
  • Day's Low81.5
  • 52 Wk Low 42.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.32
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Harish Textile Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

84.04

Prev. Close

84.46

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

86.45

Day's Low

81.5

52 Week's High

102.6

52 Week's Low

42.7

Book Value

23.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Harish Textile Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Harish Textile Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Harish Textile Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.14%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 51.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Harish Textile Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.34

3.34

3.34

3.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.92

6.2

6.23

5.75

Net Worth

9.26

9.54

9.57

9.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

81.79

83.63

37.71

36.32

yoy growth (%)

-2.19

121.74

3.81

-11.75

Raw materials

-58.05

-57.69

-23.87

-21.55

As % of sales

70.96

68.98

63.3

59.34

Employee costs

-5.88

-8.35

-3.5

-2.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.77

-0.53

1.33

0.82

Depreciation

-2.09

-2.42

-0.78

-1.16

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.19

-0.38

-0.24

Working capital

5.39

13.64

4.6

-1.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.19

121.74

3.81

-11.75

Op profit growth

3,726.44

-94.22

44.85

-60.94

EBIT growth

104.55

7.09

20.91

-20.95

Net profit growth

-341.1

-176.7

64.7

-30.08

No Record Found

Harish Textile Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Harish Textile Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sandeep Gandhi

Whole-time Director

Hitendra Desai

Independent Director

Ritesh Patel

Independent Director

Meena Mistry

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krishna Sharma

Additional Director

Sushmita Swarup Lunked

Additional Director

Bhavna Brahmbhatt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Harish Textile Engineers Ltd

Summary

Harish Textile Engineers Limited was incorporated on March 31, 2010. The Company is a manufacturing organization and the leading producers of textile processing and finishing machinery in India. The Company has manufacturing facilities spread over 75,000 square feet in Umbergam, and another 65,000 square feet in Bhilad, Gujarat. The Company is engaged in production of non-woven fabrics used mainly for auto interiors and filtration and hygiene segments at the plant in Umbergam which has factory building of approx. 65,000/- square feet and is also engaged in production of polyester staple fibre by recycling pet bottle and waste polyester, at its plant in Gondhe, Nashik. The Company operates in the business of trading non-ferrous metals.The Company acquired product and domain expertise in all the products manufactured. The Company has excellent technical and design team that can take up projects even for non-textile applications. The PSF business is environmental friendly green business as it recycles Pet Bottles and Other Polyester Scrap into PSF. The Company has wide range of products in Non-Woven Business which caters to a wide range of clients. Apart from this, the PSF and Non-woven products of Company are well known and respected for their highest quality standards.Effective from April 1, 2019, the Non-Woven and PSF businesses were integrated with the Company.The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench on August 09, 2018 passed an order for approving the Scheme of Arra
Company FAQs

What is the Harish Textile Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Harish Textile Engineers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83 today.

What is the Market Cap of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd is ₹27.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd is 0 and 3.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Harish Textile Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd is ₹42.7 and ₹102.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd?

Harish Textile Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.99%, 3 Years at 16.44%, 1 Year at 61.62%, 6 Month at 68.85%, 3 Month at -3.39% and 1 Month at -10.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.15 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 51.81 %

