SectorTextiles
Open₹84.04
Prev. Close₹84.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹86.45
Day's Low₹81.5
52 Week's High₹102.6
52 Week's Low₹42.7
Book Value₹23.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.34
3.34
3.34
3.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.92
6.2
6.23
5.75
Net Worth
9.26
9.54
9.57
9.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
81.79
83.63
37.71
36.32
yoy growth (%)
-2.19
121.74
3.81
-11.75
Raw materials
-58.05
-57.69
-23.87
-21.55
As % of sales
70.96
68.98
63.3
59.34
Employee costs
-5.88
-8.35
-3.5
-2.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.77
-0.53
1.33
0.82
Depreciation
-2.09
-2.42
-0.78
-1.16
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.19
-0.38
-0.24
Working capital
5.39
13.64
4.6
-1.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.19
121.74
3.81
-11.75
Op profit growth
3,726.44
-94.22
44.85
-60.94
EBIT growth
104.55
7.09
20.91
-20.95
Net profit growth
-341.1
-176.7
64.7
-30.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sandeep Gandhi
Whole-time Director
Hitendra Desai
Independent Director
Ritesh Patel
Independent Director
Meena Mistry
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krishna Sharma
Additional Director
Sushmita Swarup Lunked
Additional Director
Bhavna Brahmbhatt
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Harish Textile Engineers Ltd
Summary
Harish Textile Engineers Limited was incorporated on March 31, 2010. The Company is a manufacturing organization and the leading producers of textile processing and finishing machinery in India. The Company has manufacturing facilities spread over 75,000 square feet in Umbergam, and another 65,000 square feet in Bhilad, Gujarat. The Company is engaged in production of non-woven fabrics used mainly for auto interiors and filtration and hygiene segments at the plant in Umbergam which has factory building of approx. 65,000/- square feet and is also engaged in production of polyester staple fibre by recycling pet bottle and waste polyester, at its plant in Gondhe, Nashik. The Company operates in the business of trading non-ferrous metals.The Company acquired product and domain expertise in all the products manufactured. The Company has excellent technical and design team that can take up projects even for non-textile applications. The PSF business is environmental friendly green business as it recycles Pet Bottles and Other Polyester Scrap into PSF. The Company has wide range of products in Non-Woven Business which caters to a wide range of clients. Apart from this, the PSF and Non-woven products of Company are well known and respected for their highest quality standards.Effective from April 1, 2019, the Non-Woven and PSF businesses were integrated with the Company.The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench on August 09, 2018 passed an order for approving the Scheme of Arra
The Harish Textile Engineers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd is ₹27.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd is 0 and 3.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Harish Textile Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd is ₹42.7 and ₹102.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Harish Textile Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.99%, 3 Years at 16.44%, 1 Year at 61.62%, 6 Month at 68.85%, 3 Month at -3.39% and 1 Month at -10.15%.
