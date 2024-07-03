Harish Textile Engineers Ltd Summary

Harish Textile Engineers Limited was incorporated on March 31, 2010. The Company is a manufacturing organization and the leading producers of textile processing and finishing machinery in India. The Company has manufacturing facilities spread over 75,000 square feet in Umbergam, and another 65,000 square feet in Bhilad, Gujarat. The Company is engaged in production of non-woven fabrics used mainly for auto interiors and filtration and hygiene segments at the plant in Umbergam which has factory building of approx. 65,000/- square feet and is also engaged in production of polyester staple fibre by recycling pet bottle and waste polyester, at its plant in Gondhe, Nashik. The Company operates in the business of trading non-ferrous metals.The Company acquired product and domain expertise in all the products manufactured. The Company has excellent technical and design team that can take up projects even for non-textile applications. The PSF business is environmental friendly green business as it recycles Pet Bottles and Other Polyester Scrap into PSF. The Company has wide range of products in Non-Woven Business which caters to a wide range of clients. Apart from this, the PSF and Non-woven products of Company are well known and respected for their highest quality standards.Effective from April 1, 2019, the Non-Woven and PSF businesses were integrated with the Company.The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench on August 09, 2018 passed an order for approving the Scheme of Arrangement for the Demerger under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 between Corporate Courier and Cargo Limited(CCCL or the Transferor Company) and Harish Textile Engineers Limited (HTEL or Transferee Company No. 1) and Mahesh Developers Private Limited (Now Mahesh Developers Limited) (MDL or Transferee Company No. 2) their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The Company announced September 05, 2018 as effective date for the said Scheme. The Company had allotted 9,36,000 equity shares on October 29,2018 pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation between Corporate Courier and Cargo Limited(CCCL or the Transferor Company) and Harish Textile Engineers Private Limited (Now Harish Textile Engineers Limited) (HTEPL or Transferee Company No. 1) and Mahesh Developers Private Limited (Now Mahesh Developers Limited) (MDL or Transferee Company No. 2) their respective Shareholders and Creditors and trading approval for the same had been received from the BSE Limited on June 06, 2019.