Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

With reference to above captioned subject and pursuant to the provision of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulation), we hereby inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on Monday, 23rd December, 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 2nd Floor, 19 Parsi Panchayat Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai-400069, inter alia, has considered and approved the partial redemption of the 32,790 Secured, Unlisted, Unrated, and Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) (Old Series-II Debenture) aggregating to 32,79,000 out of the 1,12,610 (One Lakh Twelve Thousand Six Hundred and Ten) Secured, Unlisted, Unrated, and Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) (Old Series-II Debenture) issued by Harish Textile Engineers Limited (Company) having face value of Rs. 100/- aggregating to a face value of Rs. 1,12,61,000/- (Rupees One Crore Twelve Lakh and Sixty One Thousand Only).

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 24 Oct 2024

Harish Textile Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 30th October 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider adoption of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. Further in continuation of our letter dated 30th September 2024 and in terms of the Harish Textile Engineers Limited Code of Business Conduct and Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Person the trading window for insiders which is already closed with effect from 01st October 2024 shall continue to remain closed till 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the dissemination of the un-audited financial results of the Company (both days inclusive) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Harish Textile Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our intimation dated 24th October, 2024 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 regarding Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 30th October, 2024 for adoption and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September, 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. This is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the said Board Meeting has been postponed and rescheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024. Further, in continuation of our letter dated 30th September, 2024 and in terms of the Harish Textile Engineers Limited Code of Business Conduct and Code to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Person, the trading window for insiders which is already closed with effect from 01st October, 2024, shall continue to remain closed till 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the dissemination of the un-audited financial results of the Company. (As Per BSE announcement Dated 30.10.2024) Harish Textile Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our intimation dated 24th October, 2024 and 30th October, 2024 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 regarding Board Meeting to be held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 for adoption and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September, 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. This is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the said Board Meeting has been postponed and rescheduled and will now be held on Wednesday, 27th November, 2024. The trading window for insiders which is already closed with effect from 01st October, 2024, shall continue to remain closed till 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the dissemination of the un-audited financial results of the Company (both days inclusive) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) Harish Textile Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our intimation dated 24th October, 2024, 30th October, 2024 and 14th November, 2024 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 regarding Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 27th November, 2024 for adoption and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September, 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. This is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the said Board Meeting has been postponed and rescheduled and will now be held on Friday, 06th December, 2024. Further, in continuation of our letter dated 30-09-2024, the trading window for insiders which is already closed with effect from 01st October, 2024, shall continue to remain closed till 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the dissemination of the un-audited financial results of the Company (both days inclusive) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/11/2024) 1. Copy of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. 2. Copy of Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s K M Swadia and Company, Chartered Accountants, for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. are enclosed herewith. We request you to kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge the receipt of same. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Harish Textile Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to transact the following business: To consider the and approve of Notice of Annual General Meeting and to fix the Book closure & Record date and cut-off date for the purpose of reckoning the name of members who are entitled to vote at Annual General Meeting; and Any other agenda items. You are requested to kindly take the same on record for your further needful. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulation), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 04th September, 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 02nd Floor, 19, Parsi Panchayat Road, Andheri East, Mumbai-400069, have inter alia, considered, recommended, and approved the agendas specified in attached outcome. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 04th September 2024 for approval of AGM Agendas, AGM Notice and matters related to upcoming 14th Annual General Meeting of Harish Textile Engineers Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Harish Textile Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 13-08-2024 at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30-06-2024. 2. To consider and note the Limited Review Report of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 issued by the Auditors of the Company. 3. Any other matter if required with the permission of the chairman. Further in continuation of our letter dated 27-06-2024 and in terms of the HTEL Code of Business Conduct and Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Person the trading window for insiders which is already closed w.e.f. 01-07-2024 shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the dissemination of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company (both days inclusive) for the quarter ended on 30-06-2024. we hereby inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, has considered, recommended and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 together with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

We would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 24th June, 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 2nd Floor, 19 Parsi Panchayat Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai- 400069, inter alia, has considered and approved the Extension of 7% (non-cumulative) 1,83,640 Unlisted, Secured, Unrated, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Harish Textile Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above captioned subject matter and as per provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter-alia: 1. To consider adoption of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Further in continuation of our letter dated 28th March 2024 and in terms of the Harish Textile Engineers Limited Code of Business Conduct and Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Person the trading window for insiders which is already closed with effect from 01st April 2024 shall continue to remain closed till 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the dissemination of the audited financial results of the Company (both days inclusive) for the quarter/year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulation), we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 02nd Floor, 19 Parsi Panchayat Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai-400069 have inter alia considered, noted, and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report along-with Statement of Impact of Audit Qualifications on the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company and other matter as attached in files. Read less.. We would like to inform you that in the meeting held on today i.e. 30-05-2024 has approved the Adoption of Audited Financial Results for the FY ended on 31st March, 2024. Company has Re-appointed Cost Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-2025 to conduct Cost Audit. Company has Re-appointed Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-2025 to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024