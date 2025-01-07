Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
81.79
83.63
37.71
36.32
yoy growth (%)
-2.19
121.74
3.81
-11.75
Raw materials
-58.05
-57.69
-23.87
-21.55
As % of sales
70.96
68.98
63.3
59.34
Employee costs
-5.88
-8.35
-3.5
-2.6
As % of sales
7.19
9.98
9.29
7.18
Other costs
-14.42
-17.49
-8.77
-11.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.63
20.92
23.27
30.51
Operating profit
3.43
0.08
1.55
1.07
OPM
4.2
0.1
4.12
2.95
Depreciation
-2.09
-2.42
-0.78
-1.16
Interest expense
-3.44
-3.08
-1.05
-1.14
Other income
3.88
4.88
1.61
2.06
Profit before tax
1.77
-0.53
1.33
0.82
Taxes
-0.01
-0.19
-0.38
-0.24
Tax rate
-0.88
37.11
-28.7
-29.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.75
-0.72
0.94
0.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.75
-0.72
0.94
0.57
yoy growth (%)
-341.1
-176.7
64.7
-30.08
NPM
2.14
-0.87
2.51
1.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.