Harish Textile Engineers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

86
(2.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:25:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

81.79

83.63

37.71

36.32

yoy growth (%)

-2.19

121.74

3.81

-11.75

Raw materials

-58.05

-57.69

-23.87

-21.55

As % of sales

70.96

68.98

63.3

59.34

Employee costs

-5.88

-8.35

-3.5

-2.6

As % of sales

7.19

9.98

9.29

7.18

Other costs

-14.42

-17.49

-8.77

-11.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.63

20.92

23.27

30.51

Operating profit

3.43

0.08

1.55

1.07

OPM

4.2

0.1

4.12

2.95

Depreciation

-2.09

-2.42

-0.78

-1.16

Interest expense

-3.44

-3.08

-1.05

-1.14

Other income

3.88

4.88

1.61

2.06

Profit before tax

1.77

-0.53

1.33

0.82

Taxes

-0.01

-0.19

-0.38

-0.24

Tax rate

-0.88

37.11

-28.7

-29.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.75

-0.72

0.94

0.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.75

-0.72

0.94

0.57

yoy growth (%)

-341.1

-176.7

64.7

-30.08

NPM

2.14

-0.87

2.51

1.58

