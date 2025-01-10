To the Members of Harish Textile Engineers Limited.

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial Statements of Harish Textile Engineers Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effect of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. The Company has not provided for gratuity liability of employees as required by Ind AS 19 on "Employee Benefits" (Refer Note No. 28.1). The impact of the same could not be quantified in the absence of actuarial valuation/management estimate.

2. The company has recently ascertained the particulars of dues to Micro, Small and Medium enterprises, under MSMED Act, 2006. The interest liability arising out of delayed payment to undertakings registered under the MSMED Act, has not been quantified and provided for (Refer Note No. 21).

Our audit opinion on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 is qualified in respect of the said matters.

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the Financial Statements.

Emphasis of matter

We draw attention to the following matters. Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters:

a. Note 36(1) of notes to the financial statement year ended March 31, 2024 which states that "the Company has received notice on 14th May 2022 from Shree Nikhil H Gandhi, Smt. Chhaya N. Gandhi and Smt. Kumudben H. Gandhi, claiming to be Shareholders of Pacific Haish Industries Limited ("PHIL"), that they have filed a company petition with Hon. NCLT, Mumbai Bench, inter-alia contending that the business of Non-Woven and PSF transferred to the Company by PHIL by way of Slump-sale w.e.f. April 01, 2019 was without obtaining the approval of Shareholders of PHIL and hence such transfer is invalid. The Company is taking appropriate legal recourse to protect its interest. Vide order dated 09th June, 2023 Hon. Bombay High Court has instructed parties to maintain Status quo and subsequently, Hon. NCLT as well vide its order dated 14th June, 2023 has stayed the further proceedings till the pendency of the Hon. High Court order.

b. Note 36(2) of notes to the financial statement year ended March 31, 2024 which states that the Term Loan and other Credit facilities from Bank of India are, inter- alia secured by Corporate Guarantee and mortgage of properties of Kasha Textile Private Limited (KTPL). One of the Shareholders of KTPL has claimed that the said corporate guarantee and security were given by KTPL without obtaining consent of Shareholders as is required in terms of section 186 of Companies Act, 2013. The company is taking appropriate legal recourse to protect its interest.

c. The Company is not regular in depositing Income Tax/Tax Deducted at Source/Professional Taxes and GST with appropriate authority.

Our conclusions are not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of financial statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: 2.A

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, except requirement of Ind AS 19 on "Employee Benefits" with regard to matters described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2.B With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rules 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and as represented by the management:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements as referred to in Note 36 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.a. Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries;

b. Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding parties"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on our audit procedure conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any divided during the current year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility which was not enabled throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, as described in note 37 to the financial statements. Further, we cannot comment upon whether during the year there was any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on the Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

a. A. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except for the following:

INR in I ans

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company* Land INR 650/- Lacs. Mr. Sandeep Gandhi Yes (Director and Promoter) From 31/12/2019 Refer note no. 38

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

e. Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements does not arise.

ii.a. The physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In respect of inventories of stores and spares, the Management has a verification programme designed to cover the item over a period of three years. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b. During the year, the Company has working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks and financial institutions, which are in agreement with the unaudited books of account..

INR in Lacs

Name of Bank & working capital limits sanctioned Nature of current asset offered as Security Quarter ended Amount disclosed as per Quarterly return/statement Amount as per books of account Difference Reasons for difference Name of bank: Bank of India Limit: 1250 Receivable and Stock (net of trade payable). June 30, 2023 1823.90 1823.90 - Refer note no. 38 to the Financial Statement. September 30, 2023 1915.74 1915.74 - December 31, 2023 2077.75 2077.75 - March 31, 2024 1974.74 1974.74 -

Name of Bank & working capital limits sanctioned Nature of current asset offered as Security Quarter ended Amount disclosed as per Quarterly return/statement Amount as per books of account Difference Reasons for difference Name of bank: Union Bank of India Limit: 600 Receivable and Stock. June 30, 2023 NA NA NA Refer note no. 38 to the Financial Statement. September 30, 2023 NA NA NA December 31, 2023 772.07 772.07 - March 31, 2024 1030.20 1030.20 -

iii. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liabilities Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Para 3 (iii) [(a) to (c)] of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 are not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the public within the meaning of provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under and therefore, reporting under clause (V) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including employees provident fund, employees state insurance, sales tax, income tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and services tax, professional tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There are no such outstanding dues as at the year end for a period of more than six month from the date they became payable except the following:

I NR in Lacs

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Period to which the Amount Relates Amount Unpaid Income Tax Act 1961 Tax Deducted at Source Apr-19 to March 2023 23.29 Professional Tax Act Professional Tax Dec-19 to March 2024 0.23

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix. a. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that during the year, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. Hence, the said clause is not applicable.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that that the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. Hence, the said clause is not applicable.

x. a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a),(b),(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause(xviii) is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note 41 to the financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on the Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Harish Textile Engineers Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

1. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

2. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of the Company were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

3. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements.

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

4. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

5. Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.