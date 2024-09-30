iifl-logo-icon 1
Harish Textile Engineers Ltd AGM

89.95
(2.80%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:10:00 AM

Harish Textile CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant provision of Companies Act and applicable Rule and SEBI Regulations, we are enclosing herewith combined report i.e. Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results for 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Read less.. 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Monday, 30-09-2024 at 10:30 a.m. at registered office the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Voting Results of businesses transacted at 14th Annual General Meeting of the Harish Textile Engineers Limited held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024) The Cut-off date for determining the eligibility of the members for voting shall be Monday, 23rd September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)

