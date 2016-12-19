iifl-logo-icon 1
Haryana Texprints Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.66
(4.72%)
Dec 19, 2016

Haryana Texprints Overseas Ltd

Haryana Texprints Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

1.56

1.9

1.45

0.79

Depreciation

-1.61

-1.02

-1

-0.99

Tax paid

-0.5

-0.63

-0.46

-0.21

Working capital

3.85

0.03

-0.9

2.71

Other operating items

Operating

3.29

0.29

-0.91

2.28

Capital expenditure

0.55

0.28

-1.68

2.09

Free cash flow

3.85

0.58

-2.59

4.37

Equity raised

13.37

11.93

11.19

10.17

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

2.28

4.78

2.33

6.05

Dividends paid

0

0.5

0.5

0

Net in cash

19.5

17.79

11.42

20.6

