Haryana Texprints Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
1.56
1.9
1.45
0.79
Depreciation
-1.61
-1.02
-1
-0.99
Tax paid
-0.5
-0.63
-0.46
-0.21
Working capital
3.85
0.03
-0.9
2.71
Other operating items
Operating
3.29
0.29
-0.91
2.28
Capital expenditure
0.55
0.28
-1.68
2.09
Free cash flow
3.85
0.58
-2.59
4.37
Equity raised
13.37
11.93
11.19
10.17
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.28
4.78
2.33
6.05
Dividends paid
0
0.5
0.5
0
Net in cash
19.5
17.79
11.42
20.6
