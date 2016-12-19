Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
84.45
80.26
65.09
55.31
yoy growth (%)
5.22
23.3
17.67
5.06
Raw materials
-55.42
-53.98
-42.27
-36.63
As % of sales
65.62
67.26
64.94
66.22
Employee costs
-9.08
-7.97
-6.06
-5.02
As % of sales
10.75
9.93
9.31
9.09
Other costs
-14.61
-13.63
-12.39
-10.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.29
16.98
19.04
18.49
Operating profit
5.34
4.67
4.36
3.42
OPM
6.32
5.82
6.7
6.19
Depreciation
-1.61
-1.02
-1
-0.99
Interest expense
-2.46
-2.02
-2.08
-1.91
Other income
0.3
0.28
0.17
0.27
Profit before tax
1.56
1.9
1.45
0.79
Taxes
-0.5
-0.63
-0.46
-0.21
Tax rate
-32.03
-33.09
-32.14
-27.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.06
1.27
0.98
0.57
Exceptional items
0.01
0
0
0
Net profit
1.07
1.27
0.98
0.57
yoy growth (%)
-15.82
29.55
71.52
-16.37
NPM
1.27
1.58
1.51
1.03
