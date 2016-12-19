iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Haryana Texprints Overseas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.66
(4.72%)
Dec 19, 2016|02:38:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Haryana Texprints Overseas Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

84.45

80.26

65.09

55.31

yoy growth (%)

5.22

23.3

17.67

5.06

Raw materials

-55.42

-53.98

-42.27

-36.63

As % of sales

65.62

67.26

64.94

66.22

Employee costs

-9.08

-7.97

-6.06

-5.02

As % of sales

10.75

9.93

9.31

9.09

Other costs

-14.61

-13.63

-12.39

-10.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.29

16.98

19.04

18.49

Operating profit

5.34

4.67

4.36

3.42

OPM

6.32

5.82

6.7

6.19

Depreciation

-1.61

-1.02

-1

-0.99

Interest expense

-2.46

-2.02

-2.08

-1.91

Other income

0.3

0.28

0.17

0.27

Profit before tax

1.56

1.9

1.45

0.79

Taxes

-0.5

-0.63

-0.46

-0.21

Tax rate

-32.03

-33.09

-32.14

-27.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.06

1.27

0.98

0.57

Exceptional items

0.01

0

0

0

Net profit

1.07

1.27

0.98

0.57

yoy growth (%)

-15.82

29.55

71.52

-16.37

NPM

1.27

1.58

1.51

1.03

Haryana Texprints Overseas Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Haryana Texprints Overseas Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.