Haryana Texprints Overseas Ltd Share Price

2.66
(4.72%)
Dec 19, 2016|02:38:50 PM

Haryana Texprints Overseas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2.66

Prev. Close

2.54

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

2.66

Day's Low

2.66

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.02

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.3

P/E

14

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Haryana Texprints Overseas Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Haryana Texprints (Overseas) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Haryana Texprints Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.12

14.16

12.81

11.16

Net Worth

20.12

19.16

17.81

16.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

84.45

80.26

65.09

55.31

yoy growth (%)

5.22

23.3

17.67

5.06

Raw materials

-55.42

-53.98

-42.27

-36.63

As % of sales

65.62

67.26

64.94

66.22

Employee costs

-9.08

-7.97

-6.06

-5.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

1.56

1.9

1.45

0.79

Depreciation

-1.61

-1.02

-1

-0.99

Tax paid

-0.5

-0.63

-0.46

-0.21

Working capital

3.85

0.03

-0.9

2.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.22

23.3

17.67

5.06

Op profit growth

14.2

7.19

27.39

7.26

EBIT growth

2.42

11.21

30.95

9.77

Net profit growth

-15.82

29.55

71.52

-16.37

No Record Found

Haryana Texprints Overseas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Haryana Texprints Overseas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

NARAYAN PRASAD JHANWAR

Whole-time Director

RANGNATH MAHESHWARI

Director

SATYANARAYAN MAHESHWARI

Director

KAILASH GUPTA

Director

MOHAN PRASAD RUNGTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Haryana Texprints Overseas Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
