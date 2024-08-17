Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹2.66
Prev. Close₹2.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹2.66
Day's Low₹2.66
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.02
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.3
P/E14
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.12
14.16
12.81
11.16
Net Worth
20.12
19.16
17.81
16.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
84.45
80.26
65.09
55.31
yoy growth (%)
5.22
23.3
17.67
5.06
Raw materials
-55.42
-53.98
-42.27
-36.63
As % of sales
65.62
67.26
64.94
66.22
Employee costs
-9.08
-7.97
-6.06
-5.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
1.56
1.9
1.45
0.79
Depreciation
-1.61
-1.02
-1
-0.99
Tax paid
-0.5
-0.63
-0.46
-0.21
Working capital
3.85
0.03
-0.9
2.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.22
23.3
17.67
5.06
Op profit growth
14.2
7.19
27.39
7.26
EBIT growth
2.42
11.21
30.95
9.77
Net profit growth
-15.82
29.55
71.52
-16.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
NARAYAN PRASAD JHANWAR
Whole-time Director
RANGNATH MAHESHWARI
Director
SATYANARAYAN MAHESHWARI
Director
KAILASH GUPTA
Director
MOHAN PRASAD RUNGTA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
