Has Lifestyle Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.75

4.75

4.75

4.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.27

4.49

2.84

0.82

Net Worth

12.02

9.24

7.59

5.57

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.02

9.24

7.59

5.57

Fixed Assets

1.02

1.16

1.53

1.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.6

8.93

6.83

5.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.24

0.24

0.23

0.22

Networking Capital

3.65

-2.42

-1.94

-2.36

Inventories

0.16

0.15

0.1

0.14

Inventory Days

17.77

Sundry Debtors

0.68

0.07

0.01

0.06

Debtor Days

7.61

Other Current Assets

6.17

1.46

2.61

1.7

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.36

-4.1

-4.66

-4.26

Cash

0.51

1.33

0.96

0.65

Total Assets

12.02

9.24

7.61

5.59

