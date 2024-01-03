Has Lifestyle Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.75
4.75
4.75
4.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.27
4.49
2.84
0.82
Net Worth
12.02
9.24
7.59
5.57
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.02
9.24
7.59
5.57
Fixed Assets
1.02
1.16
1.53
1.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.6
8.93
6.83
5.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.24
0.24
0.23
0.22
Networking Capital
3.65
-2.42
-1.94
-2.36
Inventories
0.16
0.15
0.1
0.14
Inventory Days
17.77
Sundry Debtors
0.68
0.07
0.01
0.06
Debtor Days
7.61
Other Current Assets
6.17
1.46
2.61
1.7
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.36
-4.1
-4.66
-4.26
Cash
0.51
1.33
0.96
0.65
Total Assets
12.02
9.24
7.61
5.59
