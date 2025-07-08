Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.75
4.75
4.75
4.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.27
4.49
2.84
0.82
Net Worth
12.02
9.24
7.59
5.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.87
13.89
9.02
5.35
yoy growth (%)
-79.31
53.96
68.45
45.65
Raw materials
-0.9
-4.03
-2.86
-1.86
As % of sales
31.33
29.02
31.8
34.72
Employee costs
-0.14
-2.1
-2.16
-0.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.04
0.02
0.16
Depreciation
-0.56
-0.68
-0.45
-0.26
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
0.02
0
Working capital
-0.92
-2.26
-0.01
3.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.31
53.96
68.45
45.65
Op profit growth
-130.91
-176.35
2.11
1,794.72
EBIT growth
-0.86
-289.78
-84.98
12.05
Net profit growth
10.71
-158.79
-67.33
-7.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
739.35
|75.14
|1,05,241.46
|481.2
|0.3
|1,476.33
|79.07
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
223.55
|66.53
|46,524.58
|264.05
|0
|973.43
|53.08
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
371.85
|34.43
|23,254.17
|331.77
|0.4
|727.82
|67.88
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
859.7
|109.52
|18,783.62
|133.43
|0
|484.34
|141.08
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
783.85
|133.08
|18,306.16
|57.17
|0
|162.14
|192.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hemang Bhatt
Non Executive Director
Niru Kanodia
Independent Director
Sagar Shah
Independent Director
Ravi Gupta
CFO / Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Meenu Bhomia
35-B Khatau Building,
Alkesh Dinesh Modi Marg,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: 91-22-30266060
Website: http://www.hasjuicebar.com
Email: compliance@hasjuicebar.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
Reports by Has Lifestyle Ltd
