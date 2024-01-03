Has Lifestyle Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.04
0.02
0.16
Depreciation
-0.56
-0.68
-0.45
-0.26
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
0.02
0
Working capital
-0.92
-2.26
-0.01
3.61
Other operating items
Operating
-1.51
-2.97
-0.42
3.5
Capital expenditure
-0.05
1.53
1.23
0.95
Free cash flow
-1.57
-1.44
0.8
4.45
Equity raised
1.7
1.8
1.73
1.42
Investing
1.2
2.88
-0.15
-2.15
Financing
0.01
0.05
0.06
0.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.33
3.28
2.45
3.8
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.