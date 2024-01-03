iifl-logo
Has Lifestyle Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.87

13.89

9.02

5.35

yoy growth (%)

-79.31

53.96

68.45

45.65

Raw materials

-0.9

-4.03

-2.86

-1.86

As % of sales

31.33

29.02

31.8

34.72

Employee costs

-0.14

-2.1

-2.16

-0.98

As % of sales

4.93

15.13

23.96

18.46

Other costs

-1.97

-7.28

-4.6

-3.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

68.76

52.47

51.02

58.01

Operating profit

-0.14

0.46

-0.61

-0.6

OPM

-5.03

3.36

-6.79

-11.2

Depreciation

-0.56

-0.68

-0.45

-0.26

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.66

0.17

1.09

1.02

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.04

0.02

0.16

Taxes

0.01

0.01

0.02

0

Tax rate

-25.89

-33.64

114.16

-1.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.03

-0.03

0.05

0.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.03

-0.03

0.05

0.15

yoy growth (%)

10.71

-158.79

-67.33

-7.08

NPM

-1.17

-0.21

0.57

2.96

