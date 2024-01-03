Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.87
13.89
9.02
5.35
yoy growth (%)
-79.31
53.96
68.45
45.65
Raw materials
-0.9
-4.03
-2.86
-1.86
As % of sales
31.33
29.02
31.8
34.72
Employee costs
-0.14
-2.1
-2.16
-0.98
As % of sales
4.93
15.13
23.96
18.46
Other costs
-1.97
-7.28
-4.6
-3.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.76
52.47
51.02
58.01
Operating profit
-0.14
0.46
-0.61
-0.6
OPM
-5.03
3.36
-6.79
-11.2
Depreciation
-0.56
-0.68
-0.45
-0.26
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.66
0.17
1.09
1.02
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.04
0.02
0.16
Taxes
0.01
0.01
0.02
0
Tax rate
-25.89
-33.64
114.16
-1.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.03
-0.03
0.05
0.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.03
-0.03
0.05
0.15
yoy growth (%)
10.71
-158.79
-67.33
-7.08
NPM
-1.17
-0.21
0.57
2.96
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.