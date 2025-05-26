Board Meeting 26 May 2025 19 May 2025

Has Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and Approve the Financial Results of the company for the Half year and Year Ended 31.03.2025. Further in continuation of our earlier communication dated 25th March 2025 and in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed for its designated persons from Tuesday 1st April 2025 and will remain closed till the 48 hours after the declaration of the said financial results. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, 26th May 2025, inter alia considered and approved the following; -Standalone Financials Results of the Company for the Half year and year ended March 31, 2025, along with Audit Report with unmodified opinion pursuant to proviso to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :26.05.2025)

We are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors was held on Wednesday, 02.04.2025 at the Registered office of the company at A/5, Ground Floor Gandhi Sadan Building, C.T.S., Usha Talkies, New Nagardas Road Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400069. The Board of Directors considered/approved the following:- (1) Appointment of Ms Meenu Bhomia as Company Secretary (KMP) and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 02.04.2025 (2)Appointment of Ms. Meenu Bhomia as CFO(KMP) of the Company w.e.f. 02.04.2025

pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and all other applicable provisions and regulation 30 (2) (4) read with Clause 7 of Para A of part A of schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, consent of the Board be and is hereby accorded to accept the resignation of CS Aarti Pandey from the office of Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer (KMP) and Compliance Officer with effect from 06th February, 2025.

Has Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance with the Regulation no. 29(1) of the SEBI (LODR) 2015 this is to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30 September 2024. note: we are SME ITP listed company so Half yearly results are applicable We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14, 2024 (Meeting commenced at 03.00 pm and concluded at 04.00pm) had transacted, interalia, the following business. In pursuance of Regulation 30(2), 30(6), 33 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are disclosing Un-audited financial result for half year ending 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report as per Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Has Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the registered Office on Wednesday 28th August 2024 Pursuant to Schedule III (PART A) vide SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; please find enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 28th August 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Schedule III, Part A Para A of the SEBI (Listing Regulation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on Wednesday 28th August 2024 has considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Sagar Rajesh Shah (DIN: 10727721) as Additional Director in the Category of Independent. Pursuant to Regulation no 30(6) and Part A of the Schedule III, of the SEBI (Listing Regulation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. This is to inform you that at the Board Meeting held on Wednesday 28th August 2024. The Company has considered and approved the Resignation of Mr. Kamlesh Kharade as independent director of the Company due to the cessation of his term. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)

