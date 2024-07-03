iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hasti Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

7.44
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Sept-2012Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2011

Gross Sales

6.71

6.11

6.28

20.76

24.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.71

6.11

6.28

20.76

24.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.05

0

0

Total Income

6.73

6.11

6.34

20.76

24.14

Total Expenditure

6.55

5.03

4.76

18.28

21.96

PBIDT

0.18

1.09

1.55

2.48

2.18

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.17

1.09

1.54

2.48

2.18

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.11

0.05

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.31

0.41

0.76

0.93

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.03

0.67

1

1.65

1.2

Minority Interest After NP

0.1

0

0.46

0

0.14

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.07

0.67

0.54

1.65

1.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.02

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.07

0.67

0.51

1.65

1.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.6

0.54

1.24

2.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.84

9.85

9.85

9.85

4.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

59,08,711

0

58,80,452

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

54.5

0

59.66

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

49,31,019

0

39,73,848

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

0

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

45.49

0

40.33

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.67

17.83

24.84

11.94

9.02

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0.59

10.96

16.08

7.99

4.96

Hasti Finance: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hasti Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.