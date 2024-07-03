Hasti Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
6.71
6.11
6.28
20.76
24.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.71
6.11
6.28
20.76
24.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.05
0
0
Total Income
6.73
6.11
6.34
20.76
24.14
Total Expenditure
6.55
5.03
4.76
18.28
21.96
PBIDT
0.18
1.09
1.55
2.48
2.18
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.17
1.09
1.54
2.48
2.18
Depreciation
0.1
0.1
0.11
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.31
0.41
0.76
0.93
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.03
0.67
1
1.65
1.2
Minority Interest After NP
0.1
0
0.46
0
0.14
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.07
0.67
0.54
1.65
1.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.02
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.07
0.67
0.51
1.65
1.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.6
0.54
1.24
2.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.84
9.85
9.85
9.85
4.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
59,08,711
0
58,80,452
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
54.5
0
59.66
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
49,31,019
0
39,73,848
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
0
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
45.49
0
40.33
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.67
17.83
24.84
11.94
9.02
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0.59
10.96
16.08
7.99
4.96
