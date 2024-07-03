iifl-logo-icon 1
Hasti Finance Ltd Share Price

7.59
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.59
  • Day's High7.59
  • 52 Wk High10.55
  • Prev. Close7.59
  • Day's Low7.59
  • 52 Wk Low 6.75
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hasti Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

7.59

Prev. Close

7.59

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7.59

Day's Low

7.59

52 Week's High

10.55

52 Week's Low

6.75

Book Value

18.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hasti Finance Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Hasti Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hasti Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.64%

Non-Promoter- 54.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hasti Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.84

10.84

10.84

10.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.51

10.02

10.45

10.37

Net Worth

20.35

20.86

21.29

21.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.25

-0.33

2.52

-19.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

12.82

27.04

35.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.82

27.04

35.02

Other Operating Income

0.01

0

0

Other Income

0

0.05

0

Hasti Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hasti Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nitin Somani

Executive Director

Sonal Somani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vishal Nanalal Buddhadev

Independent Director

Khairu Pappuwale

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SUNIL KUMAR BANSAL

Additional Director

Sanjay VasudeoDhoke

Additional Director

Sumedh Ramesh Madame

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hasti Finance Ltd

Summary

Hasti Finance Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on August 16, 1994 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on March 24, 1995. The Company is covered under the category of Loan Company. The target sector of the Company is Small business man and middle class households. Accordingly main products offered by the Company are Unsecured Business and Personal Loan and Gold Loan. It provides financial services in India and offers hire purchase finance for the auto sector. The company gets its income from interest, hire purchase and financing of commercial and domestic vehicles, and other financing activities. Margins are under strain due to the entry of banks and financial institutions with similar activities.In December 2007, the company approved investments for acquisition or taking up membership of BSE, NSE, NCDEX and MCIX exchanges for entering the stock broking business.The company acquired the 100% stakes in Surana Computers & Software Ltd, a company doing the computer hardware and software development in 2013. Though the Company managed to keep the pace as long as the revenues are concerned, its profitability was affected by the provisioning of non-performing assets as per Reserve Bank of India Prudential Norms for NBFC Loan Company in 2015. The Company has adopted small scale business marketing strategies and is carrying on business of providing finance since there is huge competition in market in this type of business sector.
Company FAQs

What is the Hasti Finance Ltd share price today?

The Hasti Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hasti Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hasti Finance Ltd is ₹8.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hasti Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hasti Finance Ltd is 0 and 0.41 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hasti Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hasti Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hasti Finance Ltd is ₹6.75 and ₹10.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hasti Finance Ltd?

Hasti Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.82%, 3 Years at 6.29%, 1 Year at -10.81%, 6 Month at -9.96%, 3 Month at -16.13% and 1 Month at -7.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hasti Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hasti Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 54.35 %

