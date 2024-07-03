SectorFinance
Open₹7.59
Prev. Close₹7.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.59
Day's Low₹7.59
52 Week's High₹10.55
52 Week's Low₹6.75
Book Value₹18.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.84
10.84
10.84
10.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.51
10.02
10.45
10.37
Net Worth
20.35
20.86
21.29
21.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.25
-0.33
2.52
-19.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
12.82
27.04
35.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.82
27.04
35.02
Other Operating Income
0.01
0
0
Other Income
0
0.05
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nitin Somani
Executive Director
Sonal Somani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vishal Nanalal Buddhadev
Independent Director
Khairu Pappuwale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SUNIL KUMAR BANSAL
Additional Director
Sanjay VasudeoDhoke
Additional Director
Sumedh Ramesh Madame
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hasti Finance Ltd
Summary
Hasti Finance Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on August 16, 1994 and was converted into a Public Limited Company on March 24, 1995. The Company is covered under the category of Loan Company. The target sector of the Company is Small business man and middle class households. Accordingly main products offered by the Company are Unsecured Business and Personal Loan and Gold Loan. It provides financial services in India and offers hire purchase finance for the auto sector. The company gets its income from interest, hire purchase and financing of commercial and domestic vehicles, and other financing activities. Margins are under strain due to the entry of banks and financial institutions with similar activities.In December 2007, the company approved investments for acquisition or taking up membership of BSE, NSE, NCDEX and MCIX exchanges for entering the stock broking business.The company acquired the 100% stakes in Surana Computers & Software Ltd, a company doing the computer hardware and software development in 2013. Though the Company managed to keep the pace as long as the revenues are concerned, its profitability was affected by the provisioning of non-performing assets as per Reserve Bank of India Prudential Norms for NBFC Loan Company in 2015. The Company has adopted small scale business marketing strategies and is carrying on business of providing finance since there is huge competition in market in this type of business sector.
The Hasti Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hasti Finance Ltd is ₹8.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hasti Finance Ltd is 0 and 0.41 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hasti Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hasti Finance Ltd is ₹6.75 and ₹10.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Hasti Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.82%, 3 Years at 6.29%, 1 Year at -10.81%, 6 Month at -9.96%, 3 Month at -16.13% and 1 Month at -7.33%.
