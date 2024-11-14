Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

HASTI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be convened on Thursday 14th November 2024 to conduct the following businesses:- 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with limited review report for the Quarter and half Year ended 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report therewith as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as per IND-AS provisions. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 27 Aug 2024

HASTI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be convened on Monday 02nd September 2024 at 02.00 P.M. to conduct the following businesses:- 1. To consider and approve the Boards Report along with the annexure including the Management Discussion and Analysis Report the Corporate Governance Report Certificates required under the Corporate Governance Report and for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. To decide the day date time and venue of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the company and approve draft notice for calling the AGM of the company thereof. 3. To fix the date of closure of the register of members and share transfer books of the company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. 4. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the chairman. HASTI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve this is to inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Meeting of Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on Monday, September 02, 2024 is now postponed and re-scheduled on Thursday, September05, 2024, inter alia to 1) consider and approve the Boards Report along with the annexure including the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, the Corporate Governance Report, Certificates required under the Corporate Governance Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2) To decide the day, date, time and venue of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the company and approve draft notice for calling the AGM of the company thereof. 3) To fix the date of closure of the register of members and share transfer books of the company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and to consider other business, if any. 4) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please take the above on records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 05th September, 2024. 1. Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 02.00 PM through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). 2. Directors Report & Annual Report of the Company with various annexure for financial year ended March 31, 2024. 3. Appointment of M/s Somani & Associates, Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer for 30th AGM of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

HASTI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be convened on Wednesday 14th August 2024 to conduct the following businesses:- 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited review report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. The Board of Director of the Company at its Meeting held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024, at 04:00 PM and Concluded at 05:40 PM has approved the Following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report therewith as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as per IND-AS provisions. 2. The Board of Directors of the Company has reviewed the routine operational activities of the company and affirms their satisfaction over the operations of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

HASTI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be convened on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 04.30 P.M. to conduct the following businesses:- 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Financial year ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company. 3. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. Note: The Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company for all promoters directors designated employees and other Connected Persons has been closed from April 01 2024 till 48 hours of the announcement of financial results (both days inclusive). In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of our Company was held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 4.30 p.m. IST at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at Office No. 1a, Anubhav Apartments, Sayani Road, Prabhadevi Mumbai-400025 Maharashtra and concluded at 9.30 p.m. The Board of Directors in the meeting considered and approved following: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and statement of cash flows for the year ended as on that date, as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Standalone Auditors Report for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Audited Financial Result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

