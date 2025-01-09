Hasti Finance Ltd Management Discussions

The ongoing COVID 19 pandemic is inflicting high human costs worldwide and the protection measures and lockdowns are severely impacting economic activity. As a result of the pandemic, the global economy is projected to contract sharply, which is worse than that during 2008-09 financial crisis.

The company is a public limited company carrying on business of providing financial services to the public. Company has its registered office in Chennai, Tamilnadu. The company is listed on BSE Limited. Financial statements of the company are prepared in accordance with the Indian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). GAAP comprises mandatory accounting standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act?) read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:

Hasti Finance Limited is a Non Deposit Accepting Non Banking Finance Company. The main functions of the company are to offer loans to its customers i.e. both retail customers and corporate customers. The company is engaged in providing personal loan as well as gold loan. The organization is making efforts to increase the business of the company by expanding its customer base in different areas.

OPPORTUNITY AND THREATS, OUTLOOK, RISK AND CONCERNS:

The company is a finance company and the financing is a fast growing industry in the present scenario. It also involves high level of risk and competition in the market and to overcome such situations the company is adopting different types of marketing strategies to enhance its business activities.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced companies to re-evaluate how contact centers are leveraged, how employees deliver relevant customer experiences, where they work, and how digital channels can be used to support business continuity through the crisis and beyond. The pandemic has triggered major supply chain disruptions due to containment attempts in China and other economies across a number of industries; severe demand shocks across discretionary spend categories as well as domestic lockdowns and increasing governments pending towards relief measures might lead to financial crisis.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The company has adequate internal control system with regard to purchase of fixed assets, investment, income, etc. The internal control system is supplemented by well documented policies and guidelines which are periodically reviewed by the top management.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

During the year, the Income of the Company was Rs. 1,02,42,148 and the Profit/ Loss after Tax was Rs. (34,16,393) (Previous Year: Income Rs. 1,38,61,747 and Profit after Tax of Rs. 7,83,386). The Company?s Net Worth as on March 31, 2023 stood at Rs 20,86,13,781 as against 2,12,84,729 last year.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

The industrial relations during the year continued to be cordial. The Company is committed to provide necessary human resource development and training opportunities to equip them with the required modern skill and knowledge.

INVESTMENT IN OTHER COMPANY:

During the year Company has not made any investment in other Body Corporate.

The Company has investments in following companies:

1. Spider Display Systems Private Limited

2. Finex Express Cargo Private Limited

3. Shirish Express Logistics Private Limited

4. Fast Train Cargo Limited

None of the above companies are identified as subsidiary, associate or Joint Venture.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE OF 25% OR MORE AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS THEREFORE.

Not applicable as there are no significant changes in Key financial ratios of the Company.

DETAILS OF ANY CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR ALONG WITH A DETAILED EXPLANATION

The Company?s Net Worth as on March 31, 2023 stood at Rs. 20,86,13,781 as against Rs. 21,28,84,729 last year.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management?s Discussion and Analysis describing the Company?s projections, estimates expectations or predictions within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events over which the Company exercises no control. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. Actual results may differ materially from such estimates, projections, etc. whether expressed or implied.

FORWORD LOOKING STATEMENT:

Company is planning to expand its business by enhancing its customer base and by adopting different marketing strategies to capture huge market area.