HB Portfolio Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
16.7
20.57
12.83
11.33
9.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.7
20.57
12.83
11.33
9.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.04
0.06
0.06
3.79
Total Income
16.99
20.61
12.89
11.38
13.51
Total Expenditure
9.49
14.93
8.52
8.32
11.51
PBIDT
7.5
5.69
4.37
3.06
2
Interest
0.07
0.05
0.01
0.01
0.04
PBDT
7.43
5.64
4.36
3.06
1.96
Depreciation
0.32
0.27
0.23
0.2
0.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.93
0.06
0.27
1.1
0.3
Deferred Tax
0.5
0.06
0.24
-0.09
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.68
5.25
3.63
1.85
1.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.48
-0.23
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.51
5.32
3.81
2.44
1.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.51
5.32
3.81
2.44
1.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.35
4.87
3.37
2.26
1.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.76
10.76
10.76
10.76
10.76
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
44.91
27.66
34.06
27
20.59
PBDTM(%)
44.49
27.41
33.98
27
20.18
PATM(%)
28.02
25.52
28.29
16.32
13.59
