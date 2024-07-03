iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HB Portfolio Ltd Nine Monthly Results

102.75
(-1.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

16.7

20.57

12.83

11.33

9.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.7

20.57

12.83

11.33

9.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0.04

0.06

0.06

3.79

Total Income

16.99

20.61

12.89

11.38

13.51

Total Expenditure

9.49

14.93

8.52

8.32

11.51

PBIDT

7.5

5.69

4.37

3.06

2

Interest

0.07

0.05

0.01

0.01

0.04

PBDT

7.43

5.64

4.36

3.06

1.96

Depreciation

0.32

0.27

0.23

0.2

0.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.93

0.06

0.27

1.1

0.3

Deferred Tax

0.5

0.06

0.24

-0.09

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4.68

5.25

3.63

1.85

1.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0.48

-0.23

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.51

5.32

3.81

2.44

1.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.51

5.32

3.81

2.44

1.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.35

4.87

3.37

2.26

1.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.76

10.76

10.76

10.76

10.76

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

44.91

27.66

34.06

27

20.59

PBDTM(%)

44.49

27.41

33.98

27

20.18

PATM(%)

28.02

25.52

28.29

16.32

13.59

HB Portfolio: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR HB Portfolio Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.