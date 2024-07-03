SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹106.85
Prev. Close₹109
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.63
Day's High₹106.85
Day's Low₹106.85
52 Week's High₹176.7
52 Week's Low₹58
Book Value₹234.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)115.02
P/E47.6
EPS2.29
Divi. Yield0.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.04
11.04
11.04
11.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
231.1
150.09
163.44
119.71
Net Worth
242.14
161.13
174.48
130.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.51
-17.07
-12.1
-2.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
54.04
23.06
18.57
21.47
14.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.04
23.06
18.57
21.47
14.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.99
0.03
0
0
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Lalit Bhasin
Independent Director
R K Bhargava
Managing Director
Anil Goyal
Independent Director
Anita Jain
Independent Director
Harbans Lal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohit Chauhan
Independent Director
Gurjot Singh Narang
Reports by HB Portfolio Ltd
Summary
HB Portfolio Limited, presently engaged in the business of investment in securities was initially incorporated under the name of HB Stockholdings Limited on August 18, 1994 with the main object of undertaking the Financial Services. The Company name was changed on February 19 1997 to the present name of HB Portfolio Limited.On 10th June. 1997, the company made allotment of Securities in accordance with the provisions of Scheme. of Arrangement sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Delhi to the Shareholders of HB Stockholdings Ltd. Consequent upon the above, Company, ceased to bethe subsidiary of HB Stockholdings Ltd. with effect from that date. HB Asset Management Co. Ltd. was amalgamated with CreditCapital Asset Management Co. Ltd. w.e.f. 5th April, 1999. HB Corporate Services Ltd. became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 4th September, 2000. The Merchant Banking Division of HB Portfolio Leasing Limited (now known as HB Stockholdings Limited) was transferred to and vested in the Company through Scheme of Arrangement. Through the Scheme of Arrangement implemented in 2017-18, between the Company, HB Stockholdings Limited and HB Estate Developers Limited, made effective 30th January, 2018, the Capital Restructuring Committee of the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 17th March, 2018 made an allotment of 5948055 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up in the ratio of 25 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid up of HBPL for every 100 Equity Shares o
Read More
The HB Portfolio Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹106.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HB Portfolio Ltd is ₹115.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HB Portfolio Ltd is 47.6 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HB Portfolio Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HB Portfolio Ltd is ₹58 and ₹176.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HB Portfolio Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.53%, 3 Years at 37.59%, 1 Year at 57.88%, 6 Month at 45.08%, 3 Month at -19.50% and 1 Month at 4.31%.
