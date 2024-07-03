iifl-logo-icon 1
HB Portfolio Ltd Share Price

106.85
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open106.85
  • Day's High106.85
  • 52 Wk High176.7
  • Prev. Close109
  • Day's Low106.85
  • 52 Wk Low 58
  • Turnover (lac)2.63
  • P/E47.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value234.58
  • EPS2.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)115.02
  • Div. Yield0.94
No Records Found

HB Portfolio Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

106.85

Prev. Close

109

Turnover(Lac.)

2.63

Day's High

106.85

Day's Low

106.85

52 Week's High

176.7

52 Week's Low

58

Book Value

234.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

115.02

P/E

47.6

EPS

2.29

Divi. Yield

0.94

HB Portfolio Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 29 Nov, 2024

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

HB Portfolio Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

HB Portfolio Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 38.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

HB Portfolio Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.04

11.04

11.04

11.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

231.1

150.09

163.44

119.71

Net Worth

242.14

161.13

174.48

130.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.51

-17.07

-12.1

-2.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

54.04

23.06

18.57

21.47

14.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.04

23.06

18.57

21.47

14.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.99

0.03

0

0

0.1

HB Portfolio Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HB Portfolio Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Lalit Bhasin

Independent Director

R K Bhargava

Managing Director

Anil Goyal

Independent Director

Anita Jain

Independent Director

Harbans Lal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohit Chauhan

Independent Director

Gurjot Singh Narang

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HB Portfolio Ltd

Summary

HB Portfolio Limited, presently engaged in the business of investment in securities was initially incorporated under the name of HB Stockholdings Limited on August 18, 1994 with the main object of undertaking the Financial Services. The Company name was changed on February 19 1997 to the present name of HB Portfolio Limited.On 10th June. 1997, the company made allotment of Securities in accordance with the provisions of Scheme. of Arrangement sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Delhi to the Shareholders of HB Stockholdings Ltd. Consequent upon the above, Company, ceased to bethe subsidiary of HB Stockholdings Ltd. with effect from that date. HB Asset Management Co. Ltd. was amalgamated with CreditCapital Asset Management Co. Ltd. w.e.f. 5th April, 1999. HB Corporate Services Ltd. became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 4th September, 2000. The Merchant Banking Division of HB Portfolio Leasing Limited (now known as HB Stockholdings Limited) was transferred to and vested in the Company through Scheme of Arrangement. Through the Scheme of Arrangement implemented in 2017-18, between the Company, HB Stockholdings Limited and HB Estate Developers Limited, made effective 30th January, 2018, the Capital Restructuring Committee of the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 17th March, 2018 made an allotment of 5948055 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up in the ratio of 25 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid up of HBPL for every 100 Equity Shares o
Company FAQs

What is the HB Portfolio Ltd share price today?

The HB Portfolio Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹106.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of HB Portfolio Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HB Portfolio Ltd is ₹115.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HB Portfolio Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HB Portfolio Ltd is 47.6 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HB Portfolio Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HB Portfolio Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HB Portfolio Ltd is ₹58 and ₹176.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HB Portfolio Ltd?

HB Portfolio Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.53%, 3 Years at 37.59%, 1 Year at 57.88%, 6 Month at 45.08%, 3 Month at -19.50% and 1 Month at 4.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HB Portfolio Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HB Portfolio Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.45 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 38.53 %

