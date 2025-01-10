To the Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 29th Annual Report together with the Audited

Financial Statement (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The summarized financial results of the Company during the yearunder review are as under:

Particulars Standalone Consolidated Year Ended 31st March, 2024 Year Ended 31st March, 2023 Year Ended 31st March, 2024 Year Ended 31st March, 2023 Interest Income 97.02 89.29 - - Dividend Income 352.17 437.79 - - Net Gain on Fair Value Changes 5.26 0.03 - - Investment and advisory Services - - 2101.23 1619.09 Sale of Commodities 3302.35 666.77 3302.35 666.77 Total Revenue from Operations 3756.80 1193.88 5403.58 2285.86 Other Income 17.65 0.00 99.30 23.57 Total Income 3774.45 1193.88 5502.88 2309.43 Expenses 3630.20 919.79 4705.75 1954.57 Profit / (Loss) Before Tax 144.25 274.09 797.13 354.86 Tax Expense 5.69 51.05 280.22 60.48 Profit / (Loss) After Tax 138.57 223.04 516.91 294.38 Share of Profit from Associates - - 189.59 11.33 Profit / (Loss) for the year 138.57 223.04 702.50 305.71 Other Comprehensive Income for the year, net of tax 8070.00 (1471.13) 8778.64 (1523.11) Total Comprehensive Income for the year 8208.57 (1248.09) 9481.14 (1217.40)

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 09th August, 2023 declared interim dividend of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each i.e. 10% for the financial year 2023-24 and it was paid to the eligible shareholders of the company on 29th August, 2023. The same will be considered as Total/ Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVE

The Board of Directors of your Company has decided not to transfer any amount to the General

Reserve for the year under review.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

I. Consolidated Performance

During the Financial Year under review, the Company reported Total Income of Rs 5502.88 Lakhs which is higher than previous financial years Total Income of Rs 2309.43 Lakhs. Profit After Tax stood at Rs 516.91 Lakhs as against Profit After Tax of Rs 294.

Lakhs in the previous financial year.

II. Standalone Performance

During the Financial Year under review, the Company reported Total Income of Rs 3774.45 Lakhs which is higher than previous financial years Total Income of Rs 1193.88 Lakhs. Profit After Tax stood at Rs 138.57 Lakhs as against Profit After Tax of Rs 223.04 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

Industry trends and its future prospects have been summed up in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which forms part of this report.

STATUTORY STATEMENTS.

(i) Share Capital

The Paid-up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March, 2024 stood at Rs 10,76,42,300/- comprising of 10764230 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any Shares with differential voting rights or granted stock options, sweat equity etc.

The Shareholding of Directors of the Company (including Promoter Director) is given in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Boards Report.

(ii) Number of meeting(s) of the Board

During the year under review, 4 (four) Board Meetings were convened and held. The details of such meeting(s) are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms an integral part of the Boards Report.

(iii) Committees of the Board

The Company has several Committees which have been established in compliance with the requirement of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes. As on 31st March, 2024, the Board has 3 (three) committees namely, Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. A detailed note on the composition of the Committees is provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms an integral part of the Boards Report.

(iv) Public Deposits

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any Deposits from the Public under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

(v) Significant and other material orders passed by the regulators or courts

There are no significant material orders during the year under review which has an impact on the Going Concern status and Companys operations in future.

(vi) Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

The principal business activity of the Company is to provide both financial and non-financial services. Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments made by the Company in the ordinary course of its business are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

(vii) Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and

Outgo

The particulars required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with

Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable to your Company.

The total foreign exchange earnings during the year under review and previous period is NIL and total foreign exchange out go during the year under review and the previous period is NIL.

(viii) Change in the Nature of Business

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year under review.

(ix) Maintenance of cost records

The nature of Companys business / activities is such that maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

(x) Material Changes and commitments

No material changes and commitments have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and date of this report, affecting the financial position of the Company.

(xi) Reporting of frauds by the Auditors

No fraud has been noticed or reported by the Statutory Auditors during the course of their Audit.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

(i) Subsidiaries

The Company has following Subsidiaries as on 31st March, 2024:

Name of the Company As on 31st March, 2024 No. of Shares % of holding 1. HB Securities Limited 82,07,570 100.00% 2. HB Corporate Services Limited 42,57,478 97.40% 3. Taurus Asset Management Company Limited* 1,69,31,176 99.99% 4. Taurus Investment Trust Company Limited 78,850 80.39%

(*) Unlisted Material Subsidiary Company

A separate statement containing the salient features of the Financial Statement of the Companys Subsidiaries is being provided in Form AOC-1 along with Financial

Statements in terms of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Financial

Statements of the Subsidiary Companies will be made available upon request by any

Member of the Company interested in obtaining the same. The Financial Statements of the Subsidiary Companies will also be kept for inspection by any Member of the Company at its Registered Office. Further after the closing of financial year, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 24th May, 2024, in order to diversify its investments, approved the acquisition of 60000 Equity Shares (100% Equity Share Capital) of Infinix9 Hotels & Resorts Private Limited at a price of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share aggregating to Rs. 6,00,000/- (Rupees Six Lakhs). Therefore, making it Companys Wholly Owned Subsidiary.

Infinix9 Hotels & Resorts Private Limited has 95% ownership stake in Infinix9 Hospitality LLP. By virtue of Infinix9 Hotels & Resorts Private Limited becoming Companys Wholly Owned Subsidiary, the Company will also have 95% controlling stake in Infinix9 Hospitality LLP.

The Company has a policy for determining Material Subsidiaries in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 16 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015. The said Policy is available on the website of the Company having following web link, http://www.hbportfolio.com/PdfFiles/PDMS.pdf

(ii) Joint Ventures

The Company is not having any Joint Venture business and no Company has become its

Joint Venture during the year under review.

(iii) Associate Companies

In terms of Sec 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, Merwanjee Securities Limited is an Associate Company. A separate statement containing the salient features of the Financial Statement of the Companys Associate is being provided in Form AOC-1 along with Financial Statements in terms of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

As required under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Management Discussion & Analysis Report; a Report on the Corporate Governance together with the Compliance Certificate from the Companys Statutory Auditors confirming compliance(s) forms an integral part of this report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY – VIGIL MECHANISM

In terms of the provisions of Sec 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Vigil Mechanism for Stakeholders, Employees and Directors of the

Company has been established. The Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the

Company having following web link, http://www.hbportfolio.com/PdfFiles/WBP.pdf

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Related Party Transactions that were entered during the financial year under review were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. The Audit Committee has accorded its omnibus approval for the said transactions. The details of all Related Party Transactions entered by the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24 are disclosed in Note

No. 34 of the Financial Statements.

During the year under review, the Company has not entered into any materially significant Related Party Transaction under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Accordingly, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies

Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is not applicable. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-?-vis the Company.

The Company has a Policy to regulate transactions between the Company and its Related

Parties, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Rules made there under and Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Policy is available on the website of the Company having following web link, http://www.hbportfolio.com/PdfFiles/RPT.pdf

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company endeavors to preserve the confidentiality of un-published price sensitive information and to prevent misuse of such information. The Company is committed to transparency and fairness in dealing with all Stakeholders and in ensuring adherence to all laws and regulation in force.

The Board of Directors has adopted the Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders and other connected persons, in compliance with Regulation 9 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time. The Code of Conduct lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with the Shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The Code of Conduct has been formulated for prevention of Insider Trading and to maintain the highest standards of dealing in Company Securities. Further, the Policy and procedure for inquiry in case of leak of unpublished price sensitive information or suspected leak of unpublished price sensitive information have been framed in line with the provisions of the Insider Trading Regulations, as amended.

PRESERVATION OF DOCUMENTS & ARCHIVAL POLICY

In terms of Regulation 9 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015, the Company has a Policy for Preservation of Documents & Archival thereof, classifying them in two categories as follows: (a) documents whose preservation shall be permanent in nature; (b) documents with preservation period of not less than eight years after completion of the relevant transactions.

The said Policy is available on the website of the Company having following web link, http://www.hbportfolio.com/PdfFiles/PDAP.pdf

DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Board of Directors has adopted the Risk Management Policy which sets out the framework for the management of risks faced by the Company in the conduct of its business to ensure that all business risks are identified, Policy have been included in Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of this report.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and adopted a Policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace and constituted an Internal Complaints Committee in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder.

The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Internal Complaint Committee comprises of following members:

(i) *Mrs. Radhika Khurana, Presiding Officer (Company Secretary HB Estate Developers Ltd.)

(ii) Mrs. Madhu Suri, Member (Working in the Delhi Legal Services Authority as a Counsellor) (iii) Mr. Anil Goyal, Member (Managing Director) (iv) Mr. Mohit Chauhan, Member (Company Secretary) (*) Appointed w.e.f. 21st December, 2023

The Company has conducted a session for employees to make them aware about the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and rules made there under and the provisions of Internal Complaint Policy of the Company.

Disclosure in relation to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 is provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms an integral part of the Boards Report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business, the size and complexity of its operations and such internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements are adequate.

The details in respect of internal financial control and their adequacy are included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, which forms a part of the Annual Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

As per the provisions of Section 135(9) of the Companies Act, 2013, all the functions of the CSR Committee are discharged by the Board of Directors of the Company as the Companys CSR Obligation is less than 50 Lakhs and thus requirement of constitution of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee is not applicable. Further as per the provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, every Company having net worth of Rs. 500 Crore or more, or Turnover of Rs. 1000 Crore or more or a Net Profit of Rs. 5 Crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year is required to spend in every financial year, at least 2% (two percent) of the average net profits immediately preceding financial years, in pursuance of the CSR Policy.

The Net Profit during the immediately preceding Financial Year 2022-23 was Rs. 299.21 Lakhs, therefore the Company was not required to spend any amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") during the year as per provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with FAQs issued by MCA.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT (i) Statutory Auditors

The Shareholders in their 27th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2022 had appointed ‘N. C. Aggarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 003273N) ("Audit Firm"), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years i.e. from the conclusion of the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company till the conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2027.

There are no qualifications, reservation, adverse remark, observations, comments or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report. The Report given by the Statutory Auditors on the financial statements of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, is part of the Annual Report and self-explanatory.

(ii) Internal Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, ‘Marv & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi have been re-appointed as the Internal Auditors of the Company for FY 2023-24 and their Report is reviewed by the Audit Committee on quarterly basis.

(iii) Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Mr. A.N. Kukreja,

Proprietor, ‘A.N Kukreja & Co., Company Secretary in Practice have been re-appointed to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the FY 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report is enclosed as a part of this report as "ANNEXURE – I".

The Secretarial Auditors have not made any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer in his Secretarial Audit Report. In compliance of Regulation 24A(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Secretarial Audit Report of Taurus Asset Management Company Limited, a material unlisted subsidiary is enclosed as a part of andmonitored.Thecontentsof Risk Management this report as "ANNEXURE – II".

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)

(a) Appointment / Re-appointment / Resignation of Directors and KMP

As per the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Lalit Bhasin (DIN: 00002114), Director shall retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board of Directors recommends his re-appointment to the shareholders and a resolution related to his re-appointment is covered in Item No. 3 of the Notice of ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Gurjot Singh Narang (DIN: 08872816) has been appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 24th May, 2024 who holds office up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company has received a declaration to the effect that he is not disqualified under section Section 164(1) or 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and is not debarred from or any other such authority. In holdingtheoffice the opinion of the Board, Mr. Gurjot Singh Narang fulfils the conditions specified in the and the criteria of Independent Director in terms of the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and he is independent of the management. The Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, recommends to the Shareholders, appointment of Mr. Gurjot Singh Narang as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years w.e.f 24th May, 2024 based on his knowledge, background and extensive experience in the field of secretarial, economics, framing policies and procedures. The appointment of Mr. Narang will be an invaluable input to the Companys strategic direction and decision making. A special resolution related to his appointment is covered in item no. 4 of the Notice of ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Harbans Lal (DIN: 00076405) was appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years commencing from 17th September, 2019 to 16th September, 2024 by the members in their 24th Annual General Meeting held in the year 2019. Accordingly, his first term of 5 (Five) years as a Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company is due to expire on 16th September, 2024. Upon completion of his first term, he is eligible for re-appointment as Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a second term subject to the approval of Members by a Special Resolution. The Company has received a declaration to the effect that he is not disqualified under section 164 (1) or Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI Order or any other such authority. In the Opinion of the Board, Mr. Harbans Lal fulfills the conditions specified in the Act and the criteria of Independent Director in terms of the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI LODR

Regulations, 2015 and he is independent of the management. The Board of Directors on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee recommends to the shareholders, re-appointment of Mr. Harbans Lal as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 (Five) consecutive years w.e.f. 17th September, 2024 based on his knowledge, background, and extensive experience in the field of banking sector. The appointment of Mr. Harbans Lal will be an invaluable input to the Companys strategic direction and decision making. A Special Resolution related to his appointment is covered in Item No. 5 of the Notice of ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting. Brief resume of the Directors who are proposed to be appointed/re-appointed is furnished in the explanatory statement to the notice of the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting.

b) Declaration from Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Director(s) confirming that they meet with the criteria of Independence as prescribed both under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16(1)(b), 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

c) Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The Company has a Nomination and Remuneration Policy for selection, appointment & remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes of

Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management employees of the Company.

Brief outline / salient features of the Nomination and Remuneration Policy are as follows:

Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been empowered inter-alia to carry out the following functions:

Identification and selection of persons for appointment as Director, KMP or at Senior Management level considering their qualification, experience and integrity.

Determining the appropriate size, diversity and composition of the Board.

Developing a succession plan for the Board and Senior Management of the Company.

To recommend all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

Considering and determining the remuneration based upon the performance to attract retain and motivate members of the Board.

Approving the remuneration of the Senior Management including KMPs of the Company.

Evaluation of performance of the Board, its committees, individual directors and Senior Management Personnel on yearly basis.

To extend or continue the term of appointment of the Independent Director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of Independent Directors Executive Directors / Managing Director are paid remuneration as per applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under.

Non-Executive Directors are paid sitting fees for attending each meeting of the Board of Directors and the Committees constituted by the Board. The sitting fee for each meeting of Board of Directors and the Committee of Directors has been fixed by the Board of Directors within the overall ceiling laid down under the Companies Act, 2013.

The complete Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company having following web link, http://www.hbportfolio.com/PdfFiles/NRC.pdf

d) Board Diversity

The Company recognizes the importance and benefits of having the diverse Board to enhance quality of its performance. It will enhance the quality of the decisions made by the Board by utilizing the different skills, qualification, professional experience, gender, knowledge etc. of the members of the Board, necessary for achieving sustainable and balanced growth of the Company.

The Board of Directors on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has adopted a Policy on Diversity of Board of Directors in terms of Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

e) Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has carried out an Annual performance evaluation of its own performance and of all the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and other Compliance Committees in its meeting held on 14th February, 2024. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out is explained in the

Corporate Governance Report.

The Independent Directors also in their meeting held on 14th February, 2024 reviewed the performance of Non–Independent Directors, the Board as a whole and the Chairman on the basis of structured questionnaire covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. They also assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company and the Board. The Independent Directors expressed Non-Independent

Directors are devoting their time, energy and expertise towards the progress of the Company and the Chairman with his rich expertise has guided the directors in their performance towards the progress of the Company.

f) Remuneration of the Directors / Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Particulars of Employees

The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of Directors / Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Employees of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is furnished hereunder: (i) The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year; and the percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year.

Sr. No. Name Category Ratio/Times per Median of employee remuneration % Increase in remuneration 1. Mr. Anil Goyal Managing Director (Executive) 15.51 N.A 2. Mr. Lalit Bhasin Director (Non- Executive) N.A N.A 3. Mr. Raj Kumar Bhargava Director (Non- Executive) N.A N.A 4. Mrs. Anita Jain Director (Non- Executive) N.A N.A 5. Mr. Harbans Lal Director (Non- Executive) N.A N.A 6. Mr. Mohit Chauhan Company Secretary N.A. 7. Mr. Ashok Kumar Chief Financial Officer 18.39

The Non-Executive Directors are paid only sitting fees for attending meeting of the Board of Directors and the Committees constituted by the Board.

(ii) The increase in the median remuneration in current financial year as compared to previous financial year is 20.64%. (iii) There are 7(Seven) permanent employees on the rolls of the Company as on 31st March, 2024.

(iv) Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year is 8.66% as compared to 21.21% percentile increase made in the managerial remuneration of KMP. (v) It is hereby affirmedthattheremuneration remuneration policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Employees.paidis as perthe (vi) Statement of particulars of employees pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial

Personnel) Rules, 2014 for the year ended 31st March, 2024:

a) Details of top ten employee in terms of remuneration drawn as on 31st March, 2024:

Sl. No. Name Designation Gross Remuneration received (In Rs) Nature of Employment Qualification Experience (In Years) Date of Commencement of Employment Age (In Years) Last Employment held before joining the Company Number & Percentage of Equity Shares held Whether any such employee is a relative of any director or manager of the Company 1 Mr. Anil Goyal Managing Director 1,00,81,334 Permanent CA 41 20-02-2002 65 HB Leasing and Finance Company Ltd. Nil No 2 Mr. Ashok Kumar Chief Financial Officer 14,91,564 Permanent CA 17 07-06-2021 49 HB Estate Developers Ltd. Nil No 3 Mr. Mohit Chauhan Company Secretary 8,40,000 Permanent CS 6 01-12-2022 32 Octavius Plantations Limited Nil No 4 Mr. Rajkumar Sharma Sr. Secretarial Assistant 6,32,232 Permanent BA (Hons.) 37 01-04-2019 59 HB Stockholdings Ltd. 919 (0.01%) No 5 Ms. Renu Gupta Secretary 6,14,789 Permanent BA 38 01-12-2016 63 HB Leasing and Finance Company Ltd. 334 (0.00%) No 6 Mr. Neeraj Gaur Accountant 2,90,536 Permanent B.Com 14 01-04-2019 37 Shree Mansha Tools Nil No 7 Gopesh Kumar Singh** Accountant 1,96,196 Permanent B.com 4 07-06-2023 28 Shandilya Associates Nil No 8 Madhav Kumar Mishra* Accountant 1,46,073 Permanent B.com 4 16-08-2023 28 Kelvin Electricals Nil No

(*) Resigned w.e.f. 01st November, 2023 (**) Appointed w.e.f. 07th June, 2023

Note: There were less than 10 (ten) employees, details of which are given hereinabove.

b) Details of the Employees, who were in receipt of remuneration aggregating Rs 1,02,00,000/- or more per annum: None

c) Details of the Employees, who were employed for part of the financial year and was in receipt of remuneration not less than Rs 8,50,000/- per month: None

d) Details of the Employees, who were employed throughout the financial year or part thereof, was in receipt of remuneration in that year which, in the aggregate, or as the case may be, at a rate which, in the aggregate, is in excess of that drawn by the managing director or whole-time director or manager and holds by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children, not less than two percent of the equity shares of the Company: None

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, the Company has complied with all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return (Form MGT-7) is available on the website of the Company having following web link, https://www.hbportfolio.com/Investor%20Information/Annual%20Returns/indexx.html

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016)

There was no pending proceeding or application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

The requirement to disclose the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof is not applicable.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to sub-section (3) & (5) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, it is hereby stated that: a) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; b) the Directors have selected such Accounting Policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates, that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the State of Affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the Profit or Loss of the Company for that period; c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) the Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis; e) the Directors have laid down Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Your Directors wish to thank and acknowledge the co-operation, assistance and support extended by the Banks, Companys Shareholders and Employees.