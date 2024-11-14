Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

HB PORTFOLIO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (ii) declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 to the equity shareholders. Further to our notice dated 26th September 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of HB Portfolio Limited (the Company) shall remain closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives until 16th November 2024 i.e. 48 hours after the declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and declaration of interim dividend if any for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2024 inter-alia, transacted the following business (1) Considered and Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (2) Declared Interim Dividend of Re. 1 /- per Equity Share (i.e. 10 % on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:28 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

HB PORTFOLIO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further to our notice dated 27th June 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of HB Portfolio Limited (the Company) shall remain closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives until 14th August 2024 i.e. 48 hours after the declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2024 inter-alia, transacted the following business(s): 1.Considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2.Took note of the Completion of tenure of Mr. Raj Kumar Bhargava, Independent Director of the Company, upon completion of his second term of 5 (Five) consecutive years at the closure of business hours on 15th September, 2024. 3.Considered and approved the re-constitution of the Committee(s) of the Board of Directors with immediate effect. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

HB PORTFOLIO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the last quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Further to our notice dated 27th March 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of HB Portfolio Limited (the Company) shall remain closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives until 26th May 2024 i.e. 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the last quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 24th May, 2024, on the recommendation of Audit Committee, considered and approved the re-appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 24th May, 2024, on the recommendation of Audit Committee, considered and approved the re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 24th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024