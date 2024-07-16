|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Aug 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|AGM 17/08/2024 This is to inform you that 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Saturday, 17th August, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024) Shareholders Meeting/ Postal Ballot - Outcome of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)
