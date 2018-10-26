iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Healthfore Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

6.64
(0.00%)
Oct 26, 2018|01:28:24 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Healthfore Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

8.13

8.13

8.13

8.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-550.18

-461.21

-387.6

-327.82

Net Worth

-542.05

-453.08

-379.47

-319.69

Minority Interest

Debt

588.87

529.52

507.52

393.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

46.82

76.44

128.05

73.54

Fixed Assets

43.99

38.09

32.37

28.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

4.41

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.25

36.12

89.99

37.3

Inventories

0

0

0

0.69

Inventory Days

0

0

0

9.24

Sundry Debtors

11.18

12.44

12.52

10.28

Debtor Days

235.78

247.29

230.44

137.69

Other Current Assets

44.77

45.42

96.16

38.4

Sundry Creditors

-3.21

-0.07

-0.63

-1.25

Creditor Days

67.69

1.39

11.59

16.74

Other Current Liabilities

-51.49

-21.67

-18.06

-10.82

Cash

1.57

2.24

5.68

3.41

Total Assets

46.81

76.45

128.04

73.54

Healthfore Technologies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Healthfore Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.