Healthfore Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
8.13
8.13
8.13
8.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-550.18
-461.21
-387.6
-327.82
Net Worth
-542.05
-453.08
-379.47
-319.69
Minority Interest
Debt
588.87
529.52
507.52
393.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
46.82
76.44
128.05
73.54
Fixed Assets
43.99
38.09
32.37
28.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
4.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.25
36.12
89.99
37.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0.69
Inventory Days
0
0
0
9.24
Sundry Debtors
11.18
12.44
12.52
10.28
Debtor Days
235.78
247.29
230.44
137.69
Other Current Assets
44.77
45.42
96.16
38.4
Sundry Creditors
-3.21
-0.07
-0.63
-1.25
Creditor Days
67.69
1.39
11.59
16.74
Other Current Liabilities
-51.49
-21.67
-18.06
-10.82
Cash
1.57
2.24
5.68
3.41
Total Assets
46.81
76.45
128.04
73.54
No Record Found
