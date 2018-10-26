iifl-logo-icon 1
Healthfore Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.64
(0.00%)
Oct 26, 2018|01:28:24 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

17.3

18.36

19.83

27.24

yoy growth (%)

-5.74

-7.4

-27.22

28.39

Raw materials

0

0

0

-2.76

As % of sales

0

0

0

10.14

Employee costs

-9.41

-11.95

-12.53

-20.07

As % of sales

54.41

65.09

63.19

73.67

Other costs

-11.5

-10.17

-8.49

-13.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

66.46

55.43

42.83

48.26

Operating profit

-3.61

-3.77

-1.19

-8.74

OPM

-20.87

-20.53

-6.02

-32.08

Depreciation

-5.98

-5.6

-7.79

-12.63

Interest expense

-80.7

-68.77

-61.36

-46.91

Other income

1.33

4.55

10.74

2.72

Profit before tax

-88.96

-73.59

-59.6

-65.57

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-88.96

-73.59

-59.6

-65.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-88.96

-73.59

-59.6

-65.57

yoy growth (%)

20.88

23.47

-9.09

-3.41

NPM

-514.06

-400.83

-300.57

-240.63

