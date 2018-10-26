Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
17.3
18.36
19.83
27.24
yoy growth (%)
-5.74
-7.4
-27.22
28.39
Raw materials
0
0
0
-2.76
As % of sales
0
0
0
10.14
Employee costs
-9.41
-11.95
-12.53
-20.07
As % of sales
54.41
65.09
63.19
73.67
Other costs
-11.5
-10.17
-8.49
-13.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
66.46
55.43
42.83
48.26
Operating profit
-3.61
-3.77
-1.19
-8.74
OPM
-20.87
-20.53
-6.02
-32.08
Depreciation
-5.98
-5.6
-7.79
-12.63
Interest expense
-80.7
-68.77
-61.36
-46.91
Other income
1.33
4.55
10.74
2.72
Profit before tax
-88.96
-73.59
-59.6
-65.57
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-88.96
-73.59
-59.6
-65.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-88.96
-73.59
-59.6
-65.57
yoy growth (%)
20.88
23.47
-9.09
-3.41
NPM
-514.06
-400.83
-300.57
-240.63
