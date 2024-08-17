iifl-logo-icon 1
Healthfore Technologies Ltd Share Price

6.64
(0.00%)
Oct 26, 2018|01:28:24 PM

Healthfore Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

6.64

Prev. Close

6.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

6.64

Day's Low

6.64

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-636.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Healthfore Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Healthfore Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Healthfore Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:33 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.43%

Non-Promoter- 1.85%

Institutions: 1.85%

Non-Institutions: 48.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Healthfore Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

8.13

8.13

8.13

8.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-550.18

-461.21

-387.6

-327.82

Net Worth

-542.05

-453.08

-379.47

-319.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

17.3

18.36

19.83

27.24

yoy growth (%)

-5.74

-7.4

-27.22

28.39

Raw materials

0

0

0

-2.76

As % of sales

0

0

0

10.14

Employee costs

-9.41

-11.95

-12.53

-20.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-88.96

-73.59

-59.6

-65.57

Depreciation

-5.98

-5.6

-7.79

-12.63

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-37.24

-59.21

53.12

6.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.74

-7.4

-27.22

28.39

Op profit growth

-4.18

215.35

-86.32

-45.74

EBIT growth

71.22

-374.24

-109.43

-0.65

Net profit growth

20.88

23.47

-9.09

-3.41

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Healthfore Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Healthfore Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Healthfore Technologies Ltd

Summary

Religare Technologies Ltd is an IT company focusing on healthcare IT and IT services. The companys core domain is closely drawn from the vertical focus of the promoter group viz healthcare and enterprise services. Their growth strategy is based on building world class organic capability in software development, project implementation and management consulting in Healthcare IT and Life Sciences and augmenting this by leveraging inorganic opportunities for rapid growth. The healthcare IT solutions division provides products; applications and value-added services that help healthcare providers achieve business objectives while providing quality patient care. Healthcare services focuses on creating innovative solutions and platforms that makes healthcare information available to the consumers in both B2C and B2B segments. Religare Technologies Ltd was incorporated on May 22, 2009 with the name Religare Technova Services Ltd. In June 12, 2009, the company changed their name to Religare Technologies Ltd.In the year 2010, the company acquired the Healthcare Solutions Business of Sobha Renaissance Information Technology Pvt Ltd pursuant to Master Transaction Agreement. Also, they acquired 30% equity stake in C2L Biz Solutions Pvt Ltd pursuant to Share Subscription Agreement and Shareholders Agreement.During the year 2010-11, as per the scheme of arrangement, the Information Services Division of Religare Technova Global Solutions Limited was demerged and transferred to the company. Al
